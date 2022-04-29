Janesville Parker boys tennis team goes 1-1 in rain-shortened quadrangular Gazette staff Apr 29, 2022 Apr 29, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Janesville Parker boys tennis went 1-1 in a rain-shortened quadrangular on Friday.The Vikings defeated the Fort Atkinson/Cambridge co-operative team but lost to Milton.Parker won its first meet 5-2 but lost to Milton 7-0.Jose Aparicio Bucheli had his most consistent day at 1 singles for us," Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann said. "He served really well today. Sam Walters also stepped up with a big win vs Fort Atkinson."PARKER 5, FORT ATKINSON/CAMBRIDGESingles—Jose Aparicio Bucheli (P) def. Cameron Bethard 6-1, 6-1; Sam Walters (P) def. Caleb Fast 6-4, 7-6; Aidan Frey (FA) def. 6-7 (4), 6-4 , 10-7 ; Ayden Dale (FA) def. Teagan Knobel 6-2, 6-0.Doubles—Jeremy Schoville/Hunter Woodworth (P) def. Spencer Whitcomb/Andrew Meacham 6-1, 6-0; Aaron Miguel/Evan Lloyd (P) def. Will Lemke/Calvin Tamblyn 6-2, 6-0; William Poff/Braden Heacox (P) won by default.MILTON 7, PARKER 0Singles—Reid Washkoviak (M) def. Jose Aparicion Bucheli 6-2, 6-2; Colton Waltz (M) def. Sam Walters 3-6, 6-2, 10-5; Peter Emerson (M) def. Syrus Worden 6-2, 6-0; Zak Shore (M) def. Teagan Knobel 6-0, 6-2.Doubles—Logan Eithun/Zach Obershaw (M) def. Jeremy Schoville/Hunter Woodworth 7-5, 6-4; Aleks Kablar/Thomas Roddy (M) def. Aaron Miguel/Evan Lloyd 6-1, 6-0; Alex Evan/Colton Conway (M) def. William Poff/Braden Heacox 6-1, 6-0. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Parker Boys Tennis Mike Fuhrmann Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Authorities identify suspect in fatal shooting at Janesville business Police: Suspect in custody after reported gun homicide at Precision Drawn Metals in Janesville Milton School District to reduce staffing levels as enrollment takes sharpest decrease in three years To mow or 'No-Mow' this May? That is the question Some Janesville School District elementary schools will see reductions in teachers for 2022-23 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form