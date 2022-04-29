01STOCK_TENNIS

The Janesville Parker boys tennis went 1-1 in a rain-shortened quadrangular on Friday.

The Vikings defeated the Fort Atkinson/Cambridge co-operative team but lost to Milton.

Parker won its first meet 5-2 but lost to Milton 7-0.

Jose Aparicio Bucheli had his most consistent day at 1 singles for us," Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann said. "He served really well today. Sam Walters also stepped up with a big win vs Fort Atkinson."

PARKER 5, FORT ATKINSON/CAMBRIDGE

Singles—Jose Aparicio Bucheli (P) def. Cameron Bethard 6-1, 6-1; Sam Walters (P) def. Caleb Fast 6-4, 7-6; Aidan Frey (FA) def. 6-7 (4), 6-4 , 10-7 ; Ayden Dale (FA) def. Teagan Knobel 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles—Jeremy Schoville/Hunter Woodworth (P) def. Spencer Whitcomb/Andrew Meacham 6-1, 6-0; Aaron Miguel/Evan Lloyd (P) def. Will Lemke/Calvin Tamblyn 6-2, 6-0; William Poff/Braden Heacox (P) won by default.

MILTON 7, PARKER 0

Singles—Reid Washkoviak (M) def. Jose Aparicion Bucheli 6-2, 6-2; Colton Waltz (M) def. Sam Walters 3-6, 6-2, 10-5; Peter Emerson (M) def. Syrus Worden 6-2, 6-0; Zak Shore (M) def. Teagan Knobel 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles—Logan Eithun/Zach Obershaw (M) def. Jeremy Schoville/Hunter Woodworth 7-5, 6-4; Aleks Kablar/Thomas Roddy (M) def. Aaron Miguel/Evan Lloyd 6-1, 6-0; Alex Evan/Colton Conway (M) def. William Poff/Braden Heacox 6-1, 6-0.

