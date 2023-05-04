JANESVILLE — Craig High's boys tennis team made a short drive across town Thursday night and took care of business.
The Cougars won three out of four singles matches and two out of three doubles matches to beat the Vikings 5-2 in a Big Eight Conference dual meet at the Parker High School tennis courts.
Craig's No. 1 singles player, Nolan Schooff, who missed the Cougars' previous dual meet against Madison La Follette on Tuesday, returned to the Cougars lineup.
He won his first set against Parker's Syrus Worden but started slowly in the second, falling behind 2-1.
He rallied from there, though, and didn't drop another game en route to his 6-2, 6-2 victory.
"Having him (Schooff) back was huge," Cougars coach Ryan Masterson said. "He had a tough match but ended up pulling it out."
Parker's No. 2 doubles pair of Kaleb Erickson and Romeo Kvistad also had an early lead in their second set against Aidan Schooff and Nathan Kubiak after dropping the first set.
The Vikings duo was up 2-1 in the second and serving for a 3-1 lead, but the two Cougars survived after getting to deuce then winning two straight points to tie the set 2-2. Kubiak and Aidan Schooff wouldn't drop another game en route to their 6-3, 6-2 win.
Craig's Nick Attoe outlasted Parker's Cooper Buehl 6-3, 7-5 at No. 3 singles in the longest match of the night.
Despite the loss, Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann called Buehl his team's player of the day.
"He was a freshman going up against a senior who has been playing varsity most of his career, and he battled and he didn't quit," Fuhrmann said. "He's a freshman who is learning, and I'm really excited about his future."
Things were a little more straightforward for Craig in their other match wins.
Its No. 1 doubles pair of Nolan Sullivan and Alex Currie used crisp service games and sharp returns to beat Parker's Aaron Miguel and Evan Lloyd 6-2, 6-0, and Anxo Ruiz beat Braden Heacox 6-1, 6-2 at No. 4 singles.
"I think they probably played their best match of the year," Masterson said of Sullivan and Currie's performance at No. 1 doubles. "My No. 1 and No. 2 doubles have been playing real well lately."
Parker's two match wins came from Nico Riano, a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 2 singles over Carson Buckman, and the No. 3 doubles pair of Angel Guzman and Owen McCue. Riano, Guzman and McCue are three seniors who came out for the team for the first time this year, Fuhrmann said.
"Nico continues to play great at No. 2 singles," Vikings coach Mike Fuhrmann said. "He's a foreign exchange student, brand new to tennis. He's never played before, but he's really coming along."
Guzman and McCue, two of a group of four seniors who rotate through the No. 3 doubles spot in the lineup, dropped their first set to Xavier Gravert and Logan Grandt-Turke but won the second 6-2 and took the tiebreaking third set 10-7.
"It was a great day for Janesville tennis because it was really good, high-quality competition," Masterson said.
The Vikings have a tournament in Stoughton starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and two Big Eight duals against La Follette and Sun Prairie's still-unified team Monday and Tuesday.
Masterson said he hopes his Craig team can use the momentum they've built through its recent wins with the postseason fast approaching. The Cougars' final dual meet of the season is scheduled for Tuesday at Palmer Park against Madison Memorial. The remaining Big Eight dual matches for both Parker and Craig all start at 4 p.m.
"I do think we can have some success at sectionals," Masterson said. "I'm excited to see how our doubles team does."
JANESVILLE CRAIG 5, JANESVILLE PARKER 2
SINGLES
No. 1—Nolan Schooff (JC) def. Syrus Worden (JP) 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2—Nico Riano (JP) def. Carson Buckman (JC) 6-2, 6-4.
No. 3—Nick Attoe (JC) def. Cooper Buehl (JP) 6-3, 7-5.
No. 4—Anxo Ruiz (JC) def. Braden Heacox (JP) 6-1, 6-2.
DOUBLES
No. 1—Nolan Sullivan/Alex Currie (JC) def. Aaron Miguel/Evan Lloyd (JP) 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2—Aidan Schooff/Nathan Kubiak (JC) def. Kaleb Erickson/Romeo Kvistad (JP) 6-3, 6-2.
No. 3—Angel Guzman/Owen McCue (JP) def. Xavier Gravert/Logan Grandt-Turke (JC) 3-6, 6-2, 10-7.