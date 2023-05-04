JANESVILLE — Craig High's boys tennis team made a short drive across town Thursday night and took care of business.

The Cougars won three out of four singles matches and two out of three doubles matches to beat the Vikings 5-2 in a Big Eight Conference dual meet at the Parker High School tennis courts.

Janesville Parker’s Kaleb Erickson hits the ball during a No. 2 doubles match at home against Janesville Craig on Thursday.
Janesville Parker’s Nico Riano returns a serve during his No. 2 singles tennis match against Janesville Craig’s Carson Buckman at Parker High School on Thursday. Riano beat Buckman 6-2, 6-4.
Janesville Craig’s Alex Currie serves the ball during a No. 1 doubles match against Janesville Parker at Parker High School on Thursday.
