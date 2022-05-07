Janesvile Parker boys tennis fifth at Stoughton Invitational Gazette staff May 7, 2022 May 7, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save STOUGHTONThe Janesville Parker boys tennis team finished fifth at the Stoughton Invitational on Saturday.Oregon won the eight-team title, with Milton finishing second.Parker's No. 1 doubles team of Jeremy Schoville and Hunter Woodworth finished third, along with the No. 2 doubles team of Enrico Occhipinti and Jose Aparicio Bucheli."Many of Parker's players played their best that they had all week," Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann said. "We continue to improve and battle. I’m very proud of our team today."Stoughton InvitationalFINAL TEAM STANDINGS1. Oregon, 2. Milton, 3. Stoughton, 4. DeForest, 5. Janesville Parker, 6. Sauk Prairie, 7. Grafton, 8. Jefferson.WHITEWATER 4, PARKER 3Singles—John Chan (W) def. Sam Walters, 6-1, 6-1; Elijah Grall (W) def. William Poff, 6-2, 6-1; Arno Crowley (W) def. Braden Heacox, 6-0, 6-0; Keith Camron (W) def. Holden Higgins, 6-2, 6-1.Doubles—Jeremy Schoville/Hunter Woodworth (P) def. Sebastian Cuellar/Shivam Kalra, 6-1, 6-3; Jose Aparicio Bucheli/Enrico Occhipinti (P) def. Johan Parez/Hector Rodriguez, 2-6, 6-2, 10-8; Evan Lloyd/Aaron Miguel (P) def. Emerson Ellenwood/Yovanni Rojas-Reyes, 6-3, 7-5. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Parker Tennis Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Mercyhealth's Janesville trauma center to be downgraded; system shelves local MD-1 emergency response unit Former Mercyhealth exec Barb Bortner of Janesville gets 3.5 years in prison for $3 million marketing kickback scheme Criminal complaint: Suspect in Janesville workplace homicide said he didn't know victim's name, intended to kill him Medical examiner names victim in Janesville workplace homicide; $1 million bond set: Court records Kohl's at Janesville mall reopens after store fire brought monthlong closure Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form