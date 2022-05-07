01STOCK_TENNIS

The Janesville Parker boys tennis team finished fifth at the Stoughton Invitational on Saturday.

Oregon won the eight-team title, with Milton finishing second.

Parker's No. 1 doubles team of Jeremy Schoville and Hunter Woodworth finished third, along with the No. 2 doubles team of Enrico Occhipinti and Jose Aparicio Bucheli.

"Many of Parker's players played their best that they had all week," Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann said. "We continue to improve and battle. I’m very proud of our team today."

Stoughton Invitational

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

1. Oregon, 2. Milton, 3. Stoughton, 4. DeForest, 5. Janesville Parker, 6. Sauk Prairie, 7. Grafton, 8. Jefferson.

WHITEWATER 4, PARKER 3

Singles—John Chan (W) def. Sam Walters, 6-1, 6-1; Elijah Grall (W) def. William Poff, 6-2, 6-1; Arno Crowley (W) def. Braden Heacox, 6-0, 6-0; Keith Camron (W) def. Holden Higgins, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles—Jeremy Schoville/Hunter Woodworth (P) def. Sebastian Cuellar/Shivam Kalra, 6-1, 6-3; Jose Aparicio Bucheli/Enrico Occhipinti (P) def. Johan Parez/Hector Rodriguez, 2-6, 6-2, 10-8; Evan Lloyd/Aaron Miguel (P) def. Emerson Ellenwood/Yovanni Rojas-Reyes, 6-3, 7-5.

