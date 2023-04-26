Highly regarded Middleton boys tennis team dispatches Janesville Craig GAZETTE STAFF Apr 26, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Middleton’s powerful boys tennis team had too much firepower for Janesville Craig on Wednesday afternoon.The Cardinals swept all three doubles matches 6-0, 6-0, and Middleton dropped just two sets in singles play.Craig’s Carson Buckman at No. 2 singles and Anxo Ruiz at No. 4 were the two Cougars to take a set off their opponents.MIDDLETON 7, JANESVILLE CRAIG 0SinglesNo. 1—Bodi Russo (M) def. Nolan Schooff (JC) 6-0, 6-0.No. 2—Iyla Rice (M) def. Carson Buckman (JC) 6-0, 6-1.No. 3—Neal Mukherjee (M) def. Nick Attoe (JC) 6-0, 6-0.No. 4—Eric Suh (M) def. Anxo Ruiz (JC) 6-1, 6-0.DoublesNo. 1—Jonny Kim/Caden Cheng (M) def. Nolan Sullivan/Alex Currie (JC) 6-0, 6-0.No. 2—Aansh Gupta/Alan Kane (M) def. Aidan Schooff/Nathan Kubiak (JC) 6-0, 6-0.No. 3—Andy Jim/Jun Lee (M) def. Xavier Gravert/Logan Grandt-Turke (JC) 6-0, 6-0. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now