The Janesville Craig girls soccer team hung with Big Eight Conference-leading Verona for one half Thursday, but ran out of gas during the second half.
The Wildcats scored four times in the second half in pulling away for a 6-0 victory in Big Eight Conference play.
Craig (3-6, 0-3 Big Eight) trailed 2-0 at halftime.
“Verona has probably the biggest field our girls will play on all season. It’s huge,” Craig coach Casey Berg said. “And Verona uses that to their advantage. They play a lot of balls wide and work in from the outside, and very effectively.
“But we had some girls step up due to a couple of injuries. I was especially proud of the effort of my center-back Bellah Avila. She was probably the smallest player on the field but also the toughest.”
Craig is scheduled to play in a tournament at Walworth Big Foot on Saturday.
VERONA 6, CRAIG 0
Janesville Craig 0 0 — 0
Verona 2 4 — 6
First Half
V—2:00. V—10:00.
Second Half
V—43:00. V—48:00. V—59:00. V—78:00.
Saves—Abby Trapp (C) 16, Verona 5.
Boys tennis
Middleton blanks Craig—Big Eight Conference powerhouse Middleton dominated Janesville Craig in boys tennis action Thursday.
The Cardinals lost only three games in sweeping all seven matches en route to a 7-0 win.
“Due to some school related absences and injuries, we had a few guys forced to play up a level or two and that is tough against a team as good as Middleton,” Craig coach Ryan Masterson said. “But I was very proud of our effort.”
Craig is scheduled to host Elkhorn in a nonconference match Monday.
MIDDLETON 7, CRAIG 0
Singles—Ethan Bo (M) def. Reid Jensen 6-0, 6-1; Aarush Gupta (M) def. Alex Currie 6-0, 6-0; Kieran Gapal (M) won 6-0, 6-0; Ilya Rice (M) def. Nathan Kubiak 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Ian Connell/Jonathan Kilm (M) def. Austin Kahl/Jacob Kranz 6-0, 6-0; Saketh Peddineddy/Jon Lee (M) def. Aiden Schooff/Nolan Schooff 6-0, 6-2; Neel Mukherjee/Bodi Ruigo (M) def. Mitchell Bauer/David Ruelas 6-0, 6-0.
Softball
Jefferson 4, Evansville 0—Jefferson pitcher Ashlyn Enke was all but untouchable, throwing a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts and one walk to lead the Eagles past Evansville, 4-0.
Jefferson played an error-free game and scored single runs in four different innings against Evansville pitcher Haley Ross.
JEFFERSON 4, EVANSVILLE 0
Jefferson 101 011 0 — 4 10 0
Evansville 000 000 0 — 0 0 0
Leading hitters—J: Lily Fairfield 2x3 (3B), Hildie Dempsey 2x4 (2B), Allie Hess (2B), Ashlyn Enke 2x3.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—J: Enke (W, 7-0-0-0-15-1); E: Haley Ross (7-10-4-4-2-3).