HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS High school roundup: Janesville Parker girls soccer, Janesville Craig boys tennis lose nonconference matches Gazette staff May 2, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Bryan Wegter SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLELake Geneva Badger made quick work of Janesville Parker in a girls nonconference soccer match Monday.The Badger scored nine goals in the first half and coasted to a 10-0 win.Myah Conrad, Mia Hoover and Kate Hoover scored two goals each for Badger (3-4-1).Jeanne Pitteloud made 13 saves for Parker (0-10).BADGER 10, PARKER 0Janesville Parker 0 0 — 0Lake Geneva Badger 9 1 — 10First HalfLGB—Gigi Wilson (Payton Hayes), 3:00; LGB—Mia Hoover (Wilson), 5:00; LGB—Myah Conrad, 18:00; 4, Conrad (Wilson), 22:00; LGB—P. Hayes (Conrad), 25:00; LGB—Wilson, 26:00; LGB—Kate Hoover, 28:00; LGB—M. Hoover (Ella Coltman), 35:00; LGB—Coltman, 38:00.Second HalfLGB—K. Hoover (Wilson), 69:00.Saves—JP 13 (Jeanne Pitteloud); LGB 2 (Kyliegh Freeman).Boys tennisElkhorn tops Craig—Elkhorn won all four singles matches to earn a 6-1 nonconference victory over Janesville Craig on Monday.Craig got its lone victory from the No. 1 doubles team of Austin Kahl and Jacob Kranz.“Jacob Kranz and Austin Kahl played an awesome match at No. 1 doubles,” Craig coach Ryan Masterson said. “I think it was their best match of the year.“And every match was super competitive. Elkhorn won some key points and the match went their way today. It was some excellent high school tennis.”ELKHORN 6, CRAIG 1Singles—Tobias Candido (E) def. Reid Jensen 6-2, 3-6, 10-6; Brody Christiensen (E) def. Alex Currie 6-0, 6-2; Seth Brue (E) def. Nick Attoe 6-7, 6-1, 10-3; Andrew Brahm (E) def. Jayden Chan 6-4, 7-6.Doubles—Austin Kahl/Jacob Kranz (C) def. Reece Pelner/Cam Gromacki 6-3, 6-1; Ryan Jordan/Cullen Garhart (E) def. Aiden Schoof/Nolan Schooff 6-3, 6-4; Louis Rimkus/Evan Bednarek (E) def. Mitchell Bauer/David Ruelas 6-3, 6-1. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Parker Girls Soccer Craig Boys Tennis Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Authorities identify suspect in fatal shooting at Janesville business Police: Suspect in custody after reported gun homicide at Precision Drawn Metals in Janesville To mow or 'No-Mow' this May? That is the question Medical examiner names victim in Janesville workplace homicide; $1 million bond set: Court records Janesville Sports Hall of Fame: R.K. Mitby showed his love for sports in many ways Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form