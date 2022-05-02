JANESVILLE

Lake Geneva Badger made quick work of Janesville Parker in a girls nonconference soccer match Monday.

The Badger scored nine goals in the first half and coasted to a 10-0 win.

Myah Conrad, Mia Hoover and Kate Hoover scored two goals each for Badger (3-4-1).

Jeanne Pitteloud made 13 saves for Parker (0-10).

BADGER 10, PARKER 0

Janesville Parker 0 0 — 0

Lake Geneva Badger 9 1 — 10

First Half

LGB—Gigi Wilson (Payton Hayes), 3:00; LGB—Mia Hoover (Wilson), 5:00; LGB—Myah Conrad, 18:00; 4, Conrad (Wilson), 22:00; LGB—P. Hayes (Conrad), 25:00; LGB—Wilson, 26:00; LGB—Kate Hoover, 28:00; LGB—M. Hoover (Ella Coltman), 35:00; LGB—Coltman, 38:00.

Second Half

LGB—K. Hoover (Wilson), 69:00.

Saves—JP 13 (Jeanne Pitteloud); LGB 2 (Kyliegh Freeman).

Boys tennis

Elkhorn tops Craig—Elkhorn won all four singles matches to earn a 6-1 nonconference victory over Janesville Craig on Monday.

Craig got its lone victory from the No. 1 doubles team of Austin Kahl and Jacob Kranz.

“Jacob Kranz and Austin Kahl played an awesome match at No. 1 doubles,” Craig coach Ryan Masterson said. “I think it was their best match of the year.

“And every match was super competitive. Elkhorn won some key points and the match went their way today. It was some excellent high school tennis.”

ELKHORN 6, CRAIG 1

Singles—Tobias Candido (E) def. Reid Jensen 6-2, 3-6, 10-6; Brody Christiensen (E) def. Alex Currie 6-0, 6-2; Seth Brue (E) def. Nick Attoe 6-7, 6-1, 10-3; Andrew Brahm (E) def. Jayden Chan 6-4, 7-6.

Doubles—Austin Kahl/Jacob Kranz (C) def. Reece Pelner/Cam Gromacki 6-3, 6-1; Ryan Jordan/Cullen Garhart (E) def. Aiden Schoof/Nolan Schooff 6-3, 6-4; Louis Rimkus/Evan Bednarek (E) def. Mitchell Bauer/David Ruelas 6-3, 6-1.

