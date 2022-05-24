WALWORTH
Janesville will send three doubles teams to the WIAA Division 1 Elkhorn Sectional on Wednesday.
Janesville Parker’s No. 1 team of Jeremy Schoville and Hunter Woodworth won its opening-round match at the Big Foot subsectional on Monday, along with the Vikings’ No. 2 doubles team of Jose Aparicio Bucheli and Enrico Occhipinti.
Both automatically qualified for Wednesday’s sectional, also at Big Foot. Janesville Craig will be represented by the No. 1 doubles team of Austin Kahl and Jacob Kranz.
“I’m proud of Jeremy and Hunter,” Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann said. “They earned the second seed at the tournament and held up the ranking.
“And I was excited for Jose and Enrico as they beat a strong Craig duo and then beat the No. 1-seeded Elkhorn team. They are newer to doubles, and today they put it together well. Jose hit great groundstrokes and Enrico was all over the court.”
Craig coach Ryan Masterson was impressed with his No. 1 doubles team.
“They were down 5-2 in the first set to rally for the victory,” Masterson said. “They are our team captains and senior leaders, so it is really gratifying to see them win and advance. It is nice to see their hard work over the past four years pay off for them.”
Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay won the subsectional team title, with Elkhorn finishing second.
The Chiefs advanced all four singles players to the sectional.
Milton advanced all three doubles teams to the sectional, along with Reid Washkoviak at No. 1 singles.
At the Division 1 Mukwonago Subsectional, Lake Geneva Badger qualified singles players Evan Barnales at No. 1 singles, along with its No. 1 and No. 3 doubles teams to the Brookfield Central Sectional.
In Division 2, Edgerton’s Peter Hazeltine advanced to the East Troy Sectional by winning two matches at No. 3 singles at the Portage Subsectional. The Crimson Tide’s Shane Crandall and Owen Belz also qualified at No. 1 doubles.
(Note: Players reaching semifinals in No. 1 singles and doubles, and players reaching finals in No. 2, 3 and 4 singles and doubles, advance to sectionals.)
DIVISION 1
WALWORTH BIG FOOT SUBSECTIONAL
Team scores—Walworth Big Foot 20; Elkhorn 18; Milton 18; Janesville Craig 8; Janesville Parker 8; Stoughton 4; Beloit Memorial 0; Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 0.
No. 1 singles
First round—Logan Longberry, WBF, def. Sam Walters, JP, 6-0, 6-0; Reid Washkoviak, Mil, def. Jordan Jensen, FAC, 6-1, 6-4; Tobias Candido, E, def. Nolan Sullivan, JC, 6-1, 6-1; Hayden Schreier, S, def. Alex Funk, BM, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2 singles
Second round—Joshua Rolfs, WBF, vs. Nathan Eppler, S; Brody Christensen, E, def. Reid Jensen, JC, 6-0, 5-7, 10-6.
First round—Rolfs, WBF, def. Emanuel Martinez, BM, 6-0, 6-0; Eppler, S, def. Waltz, Mil, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 12-10; Jensen, JC, def. Cameron Bethard, FAC, 6-1, 6-0; Christensen, E, def. Syrus Worden, JP, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 singles
Second round—Nolan Peyer, WBF, def. Alex Currie, JC, 6-1, 6-0; Zak Shore, Mil, def. Seth Bruce, Elk, 6-3, 6-3.
First round—Peyer, WBF, def. Jahir Guevara, BM, 6-0, 6-0; Currie, JC, def. Caleb Fast, FAC, 6-1, 6-3; Bruce, E, def. Isaac Ringen, S, 6-1, 6-1; Shore, M, def. William Poff, JP, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 4 singles
Second round—Andrew Greenwald, WBF, def. Nick Attoe, JC, 6-2, 6-0; Andrew Brahm, Elk, def. Peter Emerson, Mil, 6-0, 4-6, 10-8.
First round— Greenwald, WBF, won default; Attoe, JC, def. Alexander Rougvie, BM, 6-0, 6-0; Brahm, E, def. Nicolar Rivera, S, 6-2, 6-0; Emerson, Mil, def. Braden Heacox, JP, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 1 doubles
First round—Logan Eithun/Zach Obershaw, Mil, def. Abdulhakeem Abdalah/Sebastian Grajeda, 6-0, 6-0; Austin Kahl/Jacob Kranz, JC, def. Kyle Day/Evan Loftus, S, 7-5, 7-6 (8); Grayson Grunow/Jesse Robison, WBF, def. Gianni Castiello/Mason Markham, E, 6-1, 6-3; Hunter Woodworth/Jeremy Schoville, JP, def. Spencer Whitcomb/Andrew Meacham, FAC, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 2 doubles
Second round—Jose Aparicio Bucheli/Enrico Occhipinti, JP, def. Cullen Gahart/Ryan Jordan, E, 6-3, 6-1; Thomas Roddy/Aleks Kablar, Mil, def. Cristian Carreno/Reed Alsness, WBF, 6-1, 4-6, 10-7.
First round—Gahart/Jordan, E, def. Noe Garcia/Sergio Pacheco-Martinez, BM, 6-0, 6-1; Aparicio Bucheli/Occhipinti, JP, def. Aidan Schoof/Nolan Schoof, JC, 3-6, 6-1, 10-5; Carreno/Alsness, WBF, def. Finnigan Novak/Collin Williamson, S, 6-1, 6-0; Roddy/Kablar, Mil, def. Will Lemke/Calvin Tamblyn, FAC, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 doubles
Second round—Colton Conway/Alex Evans, Mil, def. Evan Lloyd/Aaron Miguel, JP, 6-0, 6-3; Evan Bednarek/Louis Rimkus, Elk, def. Andrew Sachs/Alexis Casteneda, WBF, 6-2, 6-3.
First round—Conway/Evans, Mil, def. Jorden Gosa/Khader Abdalah, BM, 6-0, 6-2; Lloyd/Miguel, JP, def. Mitchell Bauer/David Ruelas, JC, 6-1, 6-3; Sachs/Castaneda, WBF, def. Brandon Vaage/Mason Frye, S, 6-0, 6-1; Bednarek/Rimkus, E, def. Ayden Dale/Aidan Frey, FAC, 6-1, 6-1.