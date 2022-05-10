High school boys tennis: Milton tops Janesville Craig in nonconference match; Sun Prairie blanks Janesville Parker Gazette staff May 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe Milton High boys tennis team swept all three matches on its way to a nonconference dual-meet victory over Janesville Craig on Monday.At Janesville Parker, Sun Prairie cruised to a 7-0 Big Eight Conference win over Janesville Parker.The Red Hawks also won three of four singles matches en route to a 6-1 win.Reid Jensen picked up Craig’s lone win at No. 2 singles.Milton won five of its six matches in straight sets.MILTON 6, CRAIG 1Singles—Reid Washkoviak, M, def. Nolan Sullivan, 6-2, 6-2; Reid Jensen, C, def. Colton Waltz, 6-1, 6-3; Zak Shore, M, def. Nik Attoe, 6-4, 6-3; Nathan Kubiak, M, def. Peter Emerson, 6-2, 6-1.Doubles—Logan Eithun/Zach Obershaw, M, def. Austin Kahl/Jacob Kranz, 6-1, 6-3; Thomas Roddy/Aleks Kablar, M, def. Aiden Schooff/Nolan Schooff, 6-2, 6-3; Alex Evans/Colton Conway, M, def. Mitchell Bauer/David Ruebs, 6-4, 3-6, 10-8. At Palmer Park.Sun Prairie 7, Parker 0—Despite his team’s loss, Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann saw some positives.“Enrico Occhipinti played a really great second set.” Fuhrmann said. “He mixed up his shots and served pretty well.”Craig and Parker wrap up the Big Eight dual-meet portion of their schedules today. Parker plays host to Madison East and Craig is at Beloit Memorial.SUN PRAIRIE 7, PARKER 0Singles—Noah Berg def. Jose Aparicio Bucheli, 6-0, 6-2; Pallav Karri def. Enrico Occhipinti, 6-2, 7-6 (6); Alec Boswell def. Braden Heacox, 6-2, 6-0; Mandeep Sriramaneni def. Theo Kelley, 6-2, 6-0.Doubles—Jacob Baldwin/Nikko Vilwock def. Jeremy Schoville/Sam Walters, 6-0, 6-0; Kyle Helmenstine/Owen Parker def. Aaron Miguel/Evan Lloyd, 6-1, 6-0; Ethan Triebel/Christian Evenson def. William Poff/Holden Higgins, 6-0, 6-0. At Parker. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed Boys Tennis Big Eight Conference Janesville Craig Janesville Parker Nonconference Sun Prairie Milton Recommended for you Trending Now Mercyhealth's Janesville trauma center to be downgraded; system shelves local MD-1 emergency response unit Former Mercyhealth exec Barb Bortner of Janesville gets 3.5 years in prison for $3 million marketing kickback scheme Cozy Inn, Janesville's mainstay Chinese restaurant, marks 100 years in business in 2022 Fresh lavender, kettle corn and a guy with a pet iguana: Janesville's downtown farmers market returns Death notices for May 6, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form