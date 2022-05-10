01STOCK_TENNIS

JANESVILLE

The Milton High boys tennis team swept all three matches on its way to a nonconference dual-meet victory over Janesville Craig on Monday.

At Janesville Parker, Sun Prairie cruised to a 7-0 Big Eight Conference win over Janesville Parker.

The Red Hawks also won three of four singles matches en route to a 6-1 win.

Reid Jensen picked up Craig’s lone win at No. 2 singles.

Milton won five of its six matches in straight sets.

MILTON 6, CRAIG 1

Singles—Reid Washkoviak, M, def. Nolan Sullivan, 6-2, 6-2; Reid Jensen, C, def. Colton Waltz, 6-1, 6-3; Zak Shore, M, def. Nik Attoe, 6-4, 6-3; Nathan Kubiak, M, def. Peter Emerson, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles—Logan Eithun/Zach Obershaw, M, def. Austin Kahl/Jacob Kranz, 6-1, 6-3; Thomas Roddy/Aleks Kablar, M, def. Aiden Schooff/Nolan Schooff, 6-2, 6-3; Alex Evans/Colton Conway, M, def. Mitchell Bauer/David Ruebs, 6-4, 3-6, 10-8. At Palmer Park.

Sun Prairie 7, Parker 0—Despite his team’s loss, Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann saw some positives.

“Enrico Occhipinti played a really great second set.” Fuhrmann said. “He mixed up his shots and served pretty well.”

Craig and Parker wrap up the Big Eight dual-meet portion of their schedules today. Parker plays host to Madison East and Craig is at Beloit Memorial.

SUN PRAIRIE 7, PARKER 0

Singles—Noah Berg def. Jose Aparicio Bucheli, 6-0, 6-2; Pallav Karri def. Enrico Occhipinti, 6-2, 7-6 (6); Alec Boswell def. Braden Heacox, 6-2, 6-0; Mandeep Sriramaneni def. Theo Kelley, 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles—Jacob Baldwin/Nikko Vilwock def. Jeremy Schoville/Sam Walters, 6-0, 6-0; Kyle Helmenstine/Owen Parker def. Aaron Miguel/Evan Lloyd, 6-1, 6-0; Ethan Triebel/Christian Evenson def. William Poff/Holden Higgins, 6-0, 6-0. At Parker.

