The Janesville Craig boys tennis team faced two formidable opponents on Thursday:
The Madison West Regents, and the weather.
Under windy and cold conditions at Palmer Park, West earned a 7-0 victory over the Cougars in Big Eight Conference play—although it took two hours for the Regents to win at No. 4 singles to complete the sweep.
Craig’s Nick Attoe pushed West’s Sam Chaim to the limit before dropping a 1-6, 7-5, 7-10 decision.
“I was especially proud of Nick,” Craig coach Ryan Masterson said. “He played a two-hour match and lost a tough third-set tiebreaker. He played really well.”
Nolan Sullivan, Reid Jensen and Alex Currie fell in the Cougars’ first three singles spots, and Austin Kahl and Jacob Kranz, Aiden Schooff and Nolan Schooff, and Mitchell Bauer and David Ruelas dropped doubles matches.
The Cougars are scheduled to return to action Tuesday at Verona.
MADISON WEST 7, CRAIG 0
Singles—Everett Reid def. Nolan Sullivan, 6-0, 6-0; Henry Thai def. Reid Jensen, 6-2, 6-2; Jeffrey Glasgow def. Alex Currie, 6-1, 6-2; Sam Chaim def. Nick Attoe, 6-1, 5-7, 10-7.
Doubles—Joey Kaji/Mason Dean def. Austin Kahl/Jacob Kranz, 6-0, 6-0; Ben Alban/Shawn Walsh def. Aiden Schooff/Nolan Schooff, 6-2, 6-3; Vivek Von Hamsburg/Grant Schodmen def. Mitchell Bauer/David Ruelas, 6-1, 6-0.
Madison Memorial 7, Parker 0—The visiting Vikings won only three games in seven flights in a Big Eight loss to the Spartans.
“Weather played a major factor for both teams this evening,” Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann said. “I give all players credit for efforts in the conditions. Winds were gusting and it was very cold, making it difficult to hit the ball where it was intended.
“Madison Memorial is a very good team that is well-coached.”
Parker is scheduled to play host to Madison West on Tuesday.
MADISON MEMORIAL 7, PARKER 0
Singles—Gokul Kamath def. Jose Aparicio Bucheli, 6-0, 6-0; Juan Gallego def. Enrico Occhipinti, 6-0, 6-0; Patrick Yu def. Sam Walters, 6-2, 6-0; Tommy Spelsberg def. Jeremy Schoville, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles—Sanjay Mathur/Sam Weinbach def. Aaron Miguel/Evan Lloyd, 6-0, 6-0; Calvin Prajobo/Kaden Frey def. William Poff/Teagan Knobel, 6-0, 6-0; William Cao/Augustus Liu def. Syrus Worden/Braden Heacox, 6-0, 6-0.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.