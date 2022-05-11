Coach Ryan Masterson’s Janesville Craig boys tennis team closed out the Big Eight Conference dual-match season with smiles on their faces Tuesday.
The Cougars picked up a 7-0 victory at Beloit Memorial, losing only one of 15 sets in seven matches.
“It was a great way to end the regular season,” Masterson said. “Everyone will go into the (Big Eight) tournament coming off a win.
“I have been so impressed with the work ethic and improvement of this team. We ended up getting three conference wins this season, which is more than we have had the past few years. The senior leadership has been great.”
Nolan Sullivan pulled out a victory at No. 1 singles in the tightest match of the day, winning 0-6, 6-2, 12-10 over Beloit’s Alex Funk. Reid Jensen, Alex Currie and Nick Attoe added singles wins.
Doubles victories went in straight sets to Austin Kahl and Jacob Kranz, Aiden Schooff and Nolan Schooff, and Mitchell Bauer and David Ruelas.
CRAIG 7, BELOIT 0
Singles—Nolan Sullivan def. Alex Funk, 0-6, 6-2, 12-10; Reid Jensen def. Manny Martinez, 6-0, 6-0; Alex Currie def. Sergio Pacheco, 6-1, 6-1; Nick Attoe def. Jahir Guerra, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Austin Kahl/Jacob Kranz def. Abdul Abdalah/Sebastian Gejada, 6-0, 6-1; Aiden Schooff/Nolan Schooff def. Noe Garcia/Alonzo Barraza, 6-0, 6-1; Mitchell Bauer/David Ruelas def. Jordan Rosa/Alec Rouguire, 6-1, 6-0. At Beloit Memorial.
Madison East 4, Parker 3—The host Vikings swept all three doubles matches, but lost all four singles matches in straight sets to lose to the Purgolders in a Big Eight dual.
Hunter Woodworth and Jeremy Schoville won at No. 1 doubles for Parker, Jose Aparicio Bucheli and Enrico Occhipinti won at No. 2 and Evan Lloyd and Aaron Miguel won a three-set match at No. 3.
“Our doubles played really well today. Enrico and Jose played their best doubles match of the year,” Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann said. “Jeremy and Hunter came out strong and kept the pedal down all match. Evan and Aaron made a great comeback to win in a three-set thriller.”
MADISON EAST 4, PARKER 3
Singles—Aidan Simkin, ME, def. Sam Walters, 6-0, 6-1; Bela Braddock, ME, def. William Poff, 6-0, 6-1; Wesley Carne, ME, def. Theo Kelley, 6-1, 6-1; Brandon Anderson, ME, def. Holden Higgins, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Hunter Woodworth/Jeremy Schoville, JP, def. Mantas Kudzin/Orson Brelsford, 6-2, 6-2; Jose Aparicio Bucheli/Enrico Occhipinti, JP, def. Will Eby/Solen Desano, 6-3, 6-0; Evan Lloyd/Aaron Miguel, JP, def. Matias Berggren/Jorah Gandjui, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 10-5. At Palmer Park.