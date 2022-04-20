01STOCK_TENNIS

VERONA

The Janesville Craig boys tennis team dropped seven straight-sets matches in a 7-0 loss to Verona in Big Eight Conference action on Tuesday.

Nolan Sullivan dropped a 6-0, 6-0 decision to Ryder Broadbridge at No. 1 singles, and the Cougars’ Jacob Kranz and Jayden Chan fell 6-0, 6-0 to Josh Bradley and Riley Sass at No. 1 doubles.

Craig is scheduled to visit Sun Prairie at 4 p.m. Thursday.

VERONA 7, JANESVILLE CRAIG 0

Singles—Ryder Broadbridge def. Nolan Sullivan, 6-0, 6-0; Justin Hutchroft def. Reid Jensen, 6-0, 6-1; Riley Sweet def. Alex Currie, 6-1, 6-2; Joe Bakalars def. Nick Attoe, 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles—Josh Bradley/Riley Sass def. Jacob Kranz/Jayden Chan, 6-0, 6-0; Jacob Bradley/Justin Happel def. Aiden Schooff/Nolan Schooff, 6-1, 6-0; Sam Hudson/Luke Schoor def. Mitchell Bauer/David Ruelas, 6-2, 6-0.

Madison West 7, Parker 0—The visiting Regents almost pulled off a clean sweep of the Vikings in a Big Eight dual, losing only two games in 14 sets against Parker.

Enrico Occhipinti and Hunter Woodworth took the two games in a 6-2, 6-0 loss to West’s Ben Alban and Sean Walsh. The other matches all were decided by 6-0, 6-0 scores.

“West is a very good tennis team. They will compete for a conference title this season,” Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann said. “We had a few shifts in our lineup.

“I never fault our efforts. We were outplayed by a more experienced team.”

Parker is scheduled to take on Verona at home at 4 p.m. Thursday.

WEST 7, PARKER 0

Singles—Henry Thai def. Jose Aparicio Bucheli, 6-0, 6-0; Jeffrey Glasgow def. Sam Walters, 6-0, 6-0; Anand von Heimburg def. Braden Heacox, 6-0, 6-0; Max Sperry def. Holden Higgins, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles—Ben Alban/Sean Walsh def. Enrico Occhipinti/Hunter Woodworth, 6-2, 6-0; Vivek von Heimburg/Grant Shadman def. Evan Lloyd/Aaron Miguel, 6-0, 6-0; Sam Chaim/Zan Said def. Teagan Knobel/William Poff, 6-0, 6-0. At Palmer Park.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you