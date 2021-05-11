Janesville Parker High boys tennis coach Mike Fuhrmann expects big things from No. 1 singles player Mario Garcia-Serna this season and the Vikings player showed why Tuesday.
Garcia-Serna delivered Parker’s only victory in a 6-1 loss to Madison Memorial. Garcia-Serna defeated Gokul Kamath of Memorial, 6-3, 2-6, 10-3.
Garcia-Serna missed the Vikings’ opening action in the Stoughton Invitational last weekend, but came through Tuesday.
Fuhrmann said the doubles team of Sam O’Leary and John Simons registered a win at No. 2 doubles at the Stoughton meet, but were playing on the Parker baseball team Tuesday.
Parker will be at Madison West on Friday and then host the Parker Triangular on Saturday against Elkhorn and Fort Atkinson.
MEMORIAL 6, PARKER 1
Singles--Mario Garcia-Serna (JP) def. Gokul Kamath, 6-3 , 2-6 , 10-3; Juan Gallego (MM) def. Tanner Thayer, 6-1 , 6-0; Simon Kaldor (MM) def. Sam Walters, 6-0 , 6-0; Michael Yao (MM) def. Andrew Nickols, 6-0 , 6-0.
Doubles--Sanjay Mathur-Spencer Frey (MM) def. Ryan Cleaver-Cayden Erickson, 6-0 , 6-0; Jeffrey Li-Victor Nguyen (MM) def. Hunter Woodworth-Jeremy Schoville, 6-0 , 6-0; Erikson Jones-Sam Weinbach (MM) def. Evan Terry-Garrett Sanwick, 6-0 , 6-0.