Mario Garcia-Serna continues to shine for Janesville Parker's boys tennis team.
The senior foreign-exchange student won a three-set thriller at No. 1 singles to highlight action for the Vikings in Monday's Big Eight Conference dual meet with Sun Prairie.
The Cardinals won the meet 6-1.
Garcia-Serna won 6-4, 6-7, 10-7.
"Mario played very well to beat a tough opponent in Jacob Baldwin," Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann said. "He played much more patient today and put the ball away when he needed it. I am extremely proud of his play.
"That puts his record to 6-1 on the season. This week he plays 3 of the top singles players in the conference, and he definitely started his week strong."
Parker hosts Madison La Follette on Wednesday.
SUN PRAIRIE 6, PARKER 1
Singles--Garcia-Serna (P) def. Baldwin 6-4 6-7 (5) 10-7; Vilwok (SP) def. Walters 6-0, 6-0; Berg (SP) def. Nickols 6-1, 6-0; Karri (SP) def. Pizzi 6-0, 6-0
Doubles--Spence-Helmenstine (SP) def. Erickson-Cleaver 6-2, 6-1; Falch-Francis (SP) def. Schoville-Woodworth 6-2, 6-3; Parker-Gallow (SP) def. Egger-Thayer 6-1, 6-3