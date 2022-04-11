01STOCK_TENNIS

JANESVILLE

The Janesville Parker boys tennis team came up short in its season opener Monday.

Elkhorn swept all seven matches in straight sets for a 7-0 nonconference victory.

“We are very young and new to tennis, but the desire from this team is outstanding,” Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann said.

“It was our first match, and we were lead by our seniors at No. 1 doubles. Jeremy Schoville and Hunter Woodworth played a tough match, but came up just short.”

ELKHORN 7, PARKER 0Singles—No. 1: Tobias Candido (E) def. Jose Aparicio Bucheli 6-0, 6-2; No. 2: Brody Christsenson (E) def. Enrico Occhipinti 6-2, 6-0; No. 3: Seth Bruce (E) def. Sam Walters 6-2, 6-4; No. 4: Andrew Brahm (E) def. raden Heacox 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles—No. 1: Gianni Castiello-Cam Gromacki (D) def. Hunter Woodworth-Jeremy Schoville 6-4, 7-5; No. 2: Ryan Jordan-Cullen Gahart (E) def. Evan Lloyd-Aaron Miguel 6-1, 6-1; No. 3: Louis Rimkus-Reese Pelnar (E) def. William Poff-Teagan Knobel 6-2, 6-0.

