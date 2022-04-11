HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS Elkhorn blanks Janesville Parker in boys tennis Gazette staff Apr 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe Janesville Parker boys tennis team came up short in its season opener Monday.Elkhorn swept all seven matches in straight sets for a 7-0 nonconference victory.“We are very young and new to tennis, but the desire from this team is outstanding,” Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann said.“It was our first match, and we were lead by our seniors at No. 1 doubles. Jeremy Schoville and Hunter Woodworth played a tough match, but came up just short.”ELKHORN 7, PARKER 0Singles—No. 1: Tobias Candido (E) def. Jose Aparicio Bucheli 6-0, 6-2; No. 2: Brody Christsenson (E) def. Enrico Occhipinti 6-2, 6-0; No. 3: Seth Bruce (E) def. Sam Walters 6-2, 6-4; No. 4: Andrew Brahm (E) def. raden Heacox 6-1, 6-0.Doubles—No. 1: Gianni Castiello-Cam Gromacki (D) def. Hunter Woodworth-Jeremy Schoville 6-4, 7-5; No. 2: Ryan Jordan-Cullen Gahart (E) def. Evan Lloyd-Aaron Miguel 6-1, 6-1; No. 3: Louis Rimkus-Reese Pelnar (E) def. William Poff-Teagan Knobel 6-2, 6-0. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Parkey Boys Tennis Mike Fuhrmann Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Developer plans to transform part of Janesville pheasant farm to industrial greenhouse development Janesville Kohl's store still closed days after fire; court proceedings in case expected this week Janesville's Kohl's could be closed for weeks after inventory damaged in fire, mall manager says Brodhead man sentenced to 10 years in prison for repeated sexual assaults of minor Janesville Sports Hall of Fame: Tom Bier officiated local sports events for 48 years Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form