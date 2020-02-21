The Elkhorn Area's boys swim team brought home plenty of hardware Friday night from the WIAA Division 2 state meet held at the UW Natatorium in Madison.
Led by the victorious 200 relay team, Elkhorn picked up eight medals.
Madison Edgewood scored 293 points to win the team title for the second straight year. Cedarburg was second with 265 and Elkhorn third with 169.
The Elks' 200 relay team of Lucas Koepke, Danny Bush, Hunter Johnson and Willy Pinnow won in 1:26.16.
Johnson and Pinnow finished second and third, respectively, in the 200 freestyle, with Pinnow adding a third-place finish in the 500 freestyle.
Koepke was second in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle.
Johnson was sixth in the 100 butterfly.
Kopeke, Bush, Pinnow and Johnson were second in the meet's final event--the 400 freestyle relay.
Whitewater's Jack Mayer also found the podium, finishing fifth in the 50 freestyle.
WIAA Division 2 State Meet
At UW Natatorium
TOP 10 TEAM SCORES
Madison Edgewood 293, Cedarburg 265, Elkhorn Area 169, Whitefish Bay 164, Baraboo 135, McFarland 127, Monona Grove 118, Shorewood 116, Sauk Prairie 100, Lakeland 91
INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULT WINNERS
(Area finishers also listed)
Diving--Ben Stitgen (ME) 483.7
200 medley relay--Edgewood 1:33.77 (breaks state record of 1:33.81 set by McFarland in 2012)
200 freestyle--Nate Frucht (ME) 1:41.3; 2. Hunter Johnson (Elk) 1:43.54; 3. Willy Pinnow (Elk) 1:44.07
200 individual medley--Truman teDuits (ME) 1:50.03
50 freestyle--Travis Phillips (Tom) 21.35; 2. Lucas Koepke (Elk) 21.51; 5. Jack Mayer (Whitewater) 22.15
100 butterfly--teDuits (ME) 49:52 (ties state record of 49.52 set by Ryan O'Donnell of McFarland in 2011); 6. Johnson (Elk) 52.67
100 freestyle--Aidan Lohr (Bar) 45.67; 3. Koepke (Elk) 47.52; 7. Mayer (Wh) 48.5
500 freestyle--Isaac Fleig (Ced) 4:39.24; 3. Pinnow (Elk) 4:43.62
200 freestyle relay--Elkhorn (Koepke, Danny Bush, Johnson, Pinnow) 1:26.16
100 backstroke--Lohr (Bar) 48.05 (breaks state record of 48.35 set by O'Donnell in 2012)
100 breaststroke--Ben Ramminger (DeForest) 56.55
400 freestyle relay--Edgewood 3:08.79; 2. Elkhorn Koepke, Bush, Pinnow, Johnson) 3:10.88