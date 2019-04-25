JANESVILLE

Joao Ferreira had heard all about the Craig vs. Parker sports rivalry.

The foreign-exchange student from Sao Paulo, Brazil and Craig junior got a first-hand look at it Wednesday in the annual Big Eight Conference boys tennis meet between the city schools.

Playing No. 1 singles, Ferreira cruised to a straight-set win in helping the Cougars hold off the Vikings 4-3 at Palmer Park.

Craig got wins from Ferreira, Sawyer Sullivan and Jacob Kranz in singles, and from the No.1 doubles team of Ben Pierson and Avery Hanel in improving to 1-2 in Big Eight play.

“I knew there was a lot of pressure when you play against Parker,” Ferreira said. “And that beating them meant more than beating anybody else.

“I just went out and tried to play my best. I was able to set the tone early and help our team.”

Craig coach Bill Peyer said his team looks forward to the challenge of playing Parker.

“It’s fun for the boys because they know everybody and play against each other a lot of times in the summer,” Peyer said. “There are lots of friendships.

“We were expected to win coming in, but Parker gave us a very good match. It was a good opportunity for both teams to come out and compete at a pretty even skill level.”

Parker got a win at No. 3 singles from Ben Skaleski, and from two doubles teams. Abel Saaka and Omar Publa got their first varsity win at No. 2 doubles, as did Kyler Rice and Owen Henry at No. 3 doubles.

Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann said his team continues to improve.

“We figured Craig’s experience in singles would be the difference, and it was, but we hung right with them,” Fuhrmann said. “We’re young, and had some guys get their first varsity win today. I’m very pleased with the way we played as a team today.”

Craig returns to action today with a Big Eight meet at Madison La Follette.

CRAIG 4, PARKER 3

Singles: Joao Ferreira (C) def. Garrhett Bullen 6-0, 6-0; Sawyer Sullivan (C) def. Andrew Cunningham 6-0, 6-1; Ben Skaleski (P) def. Rodrigo Villanueva 4-6, 6-4 11-9; Jacob Kranz (C) def. Zach Heacox 6-1, 6-1

Doubles: Ben Pierson-Avery Hanel (C0 def. Parker Schneider-Cayden Erickson 6-2, 6-2; Abel Saaka-Omar Puebla (P) def. Mitch Heinzen-Zach Denzer 6-3, 2-6, 6-4; Kyler Rice-Owen Henry (P) def. Gavin Ziebel-Joe Olson 6-4, 6-2