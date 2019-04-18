After several matches were postponed by weather conditions, the Janesville Craig High boys tennis team finally got to open the Big Eight Conference season Thursday afternoon.

Unfortunately for the Cougars, Verona was the opponent.

The Cougars were able to win only four games and lost to the visiting Wildcats 7-0.

"It's not the greatest getting out of the gate against Verona," Craig coach Bill Peyer said. "We been practicing for three weeks, and it was tough getting into battle mode against Verona."

Avery Hanel and Ben Pierson won three games at No. 1 doubles for Craig's top performance.

The Cougars host Sun Prairie on Tuesday.

VERONA 7, CRAIG 0

Singles--Will Tennison (V) def. Joao Ferreira, 6-0, 6-0; Kevin Fan (V) def. Sawyer Sullivan, 6-0, 6-0; Kush Magpal (V) def. Rodrigo Villanueva, 6-0, 6-0; Chris Queoff (V) def. Jacob Kranz, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles--Evan Schmidt-Connor Dugan (V) def. Avery Hanel-Ben Pierson, 6-2, 6-1; Michael Happel-Brady Supanich (V) def. Zach Denzer-Spencer Bauer, 6-0, 6-1; Jake Lotta-Graham Myer (V) def. Gavin Ziebell-Joe Olsen, 6-0, 6-0.

Sun Prairie 7, Parker 0--The Vikings also played a tough Big Eight Conference opponent in Sun Prairie and were swept on the road.

“This is our first week of competition, and we opened with two of the best teams," said Fuhrmann, whose team lost its opener to Verona. “We had some guys out of the lineup, so we’re looking forward to getting our group back together and getting to work this next week.”

Parker plays La Follette on Tuesday.

SUN PRAIRIE 7, PARKER 0

Singles—Aidan Schutter (SP) def. Parker Schneider, 6-0, 6-0; Josh Baldwin (SP) def. Abel Saaka, 6-0, 6-0; Jacob Baldwin (SP) def. Omar Puebla, 6-0, 6-0; Jonathan Pulver (SP) def. Ben Skaleski, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles—Andrew Spence-Praneeth Venigalla (SP) def. Andrew Cunningham-Lane Whitten, 6-2, 6-0; Erik Spence-Kyle Helmenstine (SP) def. Owen Henry-Kyler Rice, 6-1, 6-0; Jet Matteson-Sachin Suresh (SP) def. Nathan Spade-Sam Walters, 6-0, 6-0.