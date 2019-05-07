01STOCK_TENNIS

Janesville’s high school boys tennis teams both suffered Big Eight Conference shutouts Tuesday.

Visiting Madison West blanked Janesville Craig 7-0, while host Madison Memorial downed Janesville Craig by the same score.

Craig’s Joao Ferreira took won six games at No. 1 singles to lead the way for the Cougars.

Memorial’s players never gave up more than one game in any of their matches.

“Garrhett Bullen and Andrew Cunningham are two seniors that played up, fought hard and hung in there well,” said Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann, who said a couple players were out due to Advanced Placement testing.

Craig plays at Beloit Memorial on Tuesday, and Parker hosts Middleton.

WEST 7, CRAIG 0

Singles—Andrew Glasgow (W) def. Joao Ferreira 6-4, 6-2; ThomasEthan Kaji (W) def. Sawyer Sullivan 6-2, 6-2; Joey Sperry (W) def. Rodrigo Villanueva 6-1, 6-1; Joe Herrmann (W) def. Jacob Kranz 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles—Felix Beilin-Matthrew Ruggiero (W) def. Avery Hanel-Ben Pierson 6-1, 6-3; Beau Mjaanes-Gavin (W) def. Zach Denzer-Mitch Heinen 6-1, 6-0; Sean McAllister-William Mandel (W) def. Joe Olsen-Gavin Ziebel 6-0, 6-0.

MEMORIAL 7, PARKER 0

Singles—Kevin Li (MM) def. Parker Schneider 6-0, 6-0; Joey Rhodes (MM) def. Garrhett Bullen 6-1, 6-0; Srihari Gopalan (MM) def. Andrew Cunningham 6-0, 6-1; Simon Kaldor (MM) def. Ben Skaleski 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles—Ryan Weinbach-Santiago Barquin (MM) def. Omar Puebla-Jake Turner 6-0, 6-0; Spencer Frey-Sanjay Mathur (MM) def. Kyler Rice-Zach Heacox 6-0, 6-0; Nithin Ramachandran-Joey Moran (MM) def. Ryan Cleaver-Nathan Spade 6-1, 6-0.

