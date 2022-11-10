The Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 turned 50 years old June 22.
Camilla Owen was one of the first athletes who played under the act, which required schools to provide equal opportunities for girls and women to play school sports as boys and men were afforded.
Owen also was one of the first female coaches to coach a boys sport.
The Janesville native knows the benefits and struggles created by the legislation.
Her success as both the boys and girls tennis coach at Janesville Craig High will be recognized Friday night when she is inducted into the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Her latest hall of fame induction—adding to the UW-Whitewater and Janesville sports halls of fame memberships she has—will honor Owen as one of the few coaches in the state that recorded at least 100 varsity dual meet victories in both boys and girls tennis.
“It’s quite an honor,” Owen said of Friday night. “I feel good about it.”
Owen’s high school playing career began as a sophomore in 1974, two years after Title IX went into effect.
She was a three-year letter winner for Janesville Craig, leading the Cougars to Big Eight Conference titles in all three of her varsity seasons.
Boys athletics were well-established, and it took the girls a while to catch up, which included playing apparel.
“In every single sport, (female athletes) wore the same uniforms,” Owen said of the initial years of girls sports. “That just shows you where we all were.”
To fix that in 1975, Owen—then a junior—and Craig coach Barb Dietz and others made tennis dresses for the Cougars.
After graduation, Owen played one season at the University of Alabama. After a knee injury cut short her stint with the Crimson Tide, Owen transferred to UW-Whitewater, where she played her final two years of college.
Her success earned her a spot in the UW-Whitewater Sports Hall of Fame in 1999.
In 1981, Owen began coaching tennis at Franklin Middle School in Janesville, where she was hired as a special education instructor.
A year later, the Janesville Parker High boys tennis coaching job opened. Owen applied but was turned down.
“I wasn’t going to get hired as a boys coach because men only did that,” Owen said.
In 1984, the Craig High boys job opened. Owen applied and expected the same result as two years earlier with the Parker application.
But at Craig, her alma mater, Owen had several coaches in her corner. Bob Suter, Stan DuFrane and Dietz all urged the principal to hire Owen. She was approved.
“That’s the only way I got in,” Owen said of the trio of recommendations.
In 1987, Dietz wanted to retire, but she said she only would leave if Owen was named her successor.
“I was honored,” Owen said.
That is how Owen’s hall of fame coaching career began.
While she earned both jobs, it didn’t mean equality in the pay envelope.
“I got paid a different rate between boys and girls,” Owen said.
With Owen guiding them, the Craig High boys teams won the tough Big Eight Conference in 1987 and then in four straight seasons from 1990-93.
Her Cougars girls teams won Big Eight titles in 1989, 1991 and 1995.
Owen had at least one WIAA state tournament qualifier every season she coached.
She spent 20 years coaching.
Craig’s 1990 doubles team of Graham Riley and Mike Riley won the state championship.
The 1985 doubles team of Brian Dunk and Eric Dunk finished second at state. Eric Dunk also finished third in No. 1 singles.
Chris Hallowell finished second as a junior in No. 1 singles in the 1992 state championships.
On the girls side, the No. 1 doubles team of Megan Meier and Tracy Hallowell finished fourth at the WIAA championships.
Owen stepped away from both jobs in 1999. She returned as the girls head coach from 2005 to 2010.
Now, after knee replacement surgery, she spends summers giving individual lessons. She is busy with more than a half dozen committees involved in public education, teachers, women’s groups and tennis.
She is on the Patrick Ryan Memorial Tennis Foundation that honors Ryan with improvements and maintenance of city tennis courts. A public tournament is planned for 2023.
“We’re trying to revive tennis again with a fun tournament for kids and adults,” Owen said. “We want to make this an annual event.”
Running tournaments—especially youth tournaments—has always been Owen’s specialty. For years she ran a national 14-year-old tournament that brought the best young players to Janesville each summer.
Her two-year wait to get into the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Hall of Fame is nearly over. Originally scheduled to be inducted in March 2020, COVID-19 forced a two-year postponement until Friday at the Holiday Inn-Madison West, 1109 Fournier Drive, in Middleton.
It’s appropriate that the ceremony was delayed until the 50th anniversary of the passage of the Title IX act.
Both Owen and hundreds of young Janesville tennis players—both male and female—have benefited.
“Fifty years isn’t really that long ago,” Owen said. “Just think how far we’ve come.”