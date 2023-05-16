Whitewater defeated Janesville Parker 4-3 in the Vikings’ final boys tennis dual meet of the season.
Parker’s Nico Riano won his match at No. 2 singles.
“Nico continues to show progress at singles,” said Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann. “He found a way to win today, even when the serve wasn’t going the way he wanted it to. He is a strong minded player that dug deep to find a way to win.”
No. 3 singles player Cooper Buehl also earned a win for the Vikings. Buehl lost his first set 7-5 before winning the next two 6-4 and 10-4.
Cooper played his best match of the season,” Fuhrmann said. “He hit through balls really well and hit many winners. He rose to the occasion and gave us a huge win in singles. I’m very proud of the improvement from him this season. Playing on varsity as a freshman is a tough task, but he has continued to show he can play well.”
Parker’s No. 3 doubles team of Angel Guzman and Konner Christianson earned a victory.
“This is only their third time playing together this season and they are starting to figure it out,” Fuhrmann said. “Konner is a bit newer to doubles, but he is such a talented player. Angel is our best net player on the team and when he gets a hold of the ball, he crushes it. I’m really excited about their improvement in such a short time period.”
On Wednesday, Parker will play in Madison at the Big Eight Conference meet.
“As we get into post season play we want to be at our best at the end of the year and many of our guys are doing that,” Fuhrmann said. “I’m excited to see how they play tomorrow.”
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.