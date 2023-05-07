Milton took first place in a boys tennis invitational Saturday at Stoughton with 13 points. Two singles players and three doubles pairs for Milton won first place.
The Red Hawks' No. 1 singles player Reid Washkoviak finished in first place as did No. 3 singles player Zach Obershaw. Colton Waltz (No. 2) and Brandon Kim (No. 4) each took second place.
All three of Milton's doubles team earned a first place finish in the invitational. Aleks Kablar and Alex Evans (No. 1), Logan Eithun and Colton Conway (No. 2), and Thomas Roddy and Lake Leidholdt (No. 3) won first-place medals.
Next up for Milton is a meet at Watertown on Tuesday.
Janesville Parker tinkers with lineup — The Vikings finished in fifth place at the Stoughton innovational with two points.
Due to injuries, Parker's lineup featured new faces on Saturday. No. 1 singles player Syrus Worden was slotted into the No. 1 doubles with teammate Aaron Miguel.
"Aaron and Syrus really played with great chemistry considering it was their first time playing together," said Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann. "They defeated Stoughton in the first match and lost a close second match versus DeForest. They finished the day off with a great win versus Sauk Prairie. They served well today and that really helped them."
The duo finished in third place and the rest of Parker's lineup adjusted at the invitational.
"I was so proud of our guys today," Fuhrmann said. "Everyone was in a slightly different position than usual and they all rose to the occasion."
On Monday, Parker will travel to Madison La Follette at 4 p.m.