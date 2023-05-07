01STOCK_TENNIS

Milton took first place in a boys tennis invitational Saturday at Stoughton with 13 points. Two singles players and three doubles pairs for Milton won first place. 

The Red Hawks' No. 1 singles player Reid Washkoviak finished in first place as did No. 3 singles player Zach Obershaw. Colton Waltz (No. 2) and Brandon Kim (No. 4) each took second place. 

