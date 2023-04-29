01STOCK_TENNIS

Elkhorn swept the competition at a Fort Atkinson boys tennis quad on Friday. The Elks defeated Milton 4-3, Fort Atkinson 5-2 and Janesville Parker 5-2 to emerge from the meet victorious.

Milton took second place after going 2-1 in the meet, beating Fort Atkinson and Parker 5-2.

