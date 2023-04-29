Elkhorn swept the competition at a Fort Atkinson boys tennis quad on Friday. The Elks defeated Milton 4-3, Fort Atkinson 5-2 and Janesville Parker 5-2 to emerge from the meet victorious.
Milton took second place after going 2-1 in the meet, beating Fort Atkinson and Parker 5-2.
The Red Hawks' Reid Washkoviak (No. 1 singles), Colton Waltz (No. 2 singles), and Alex Evans and Alex Kablar (No. 1 doubles) were named as tournament champions in their respective divisions.
Despite finishing last, the Vikings put up solid performances against all three opponents. Parker rounded out its night with a 4-3 loss to Fort Atkinson.
Parker's Aaron Miguel and Evan Lloyd shined as the Vikings' No. 1 doubles team.
"Aaron Miguel and Evan Lloyd played their best tournament of the year," Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann said. "They both played with confidence and strong shots. They went 2-1 with wins over Milton and Fort and a narrow loss in a super tiebreaker to Elkhorn."
Parker's No. 2 doubles team, Romeo Kvistad and Kaleb Erickson also went 2-1 in the quad.
"These two took a gigantic step today," Fuhrmann said. "As freshmen they played a couple incredible matches. I’m really excited about their development and high tennis IQ. They are learning very quickly and have the opportunity to develop into a great doubles team."
Parker's Syrus Worden picked up a win over Elkhorn in the No. 1 singles match.
"Syrus plays No. 1 singles and that can be tough," Fuhrmann said. "He faces every team's best. He played a great match against a strong Elkhorn opponent."
Parker's next matchup will come on Monday as the Vikings will host Whitewater at 4:15 p.m. Later in the week, Parker will host crosstown rival Janesville Craig in a Big Eight dual meet Thursday on the courts at Parker High.
On Tuesday, Milton will host Beaver Dam for a dual meet and Elkhorn will host Westosha Central.
FORT ATKINSON BOYS TENNIS QUAD
TEAM SCORES
Elkhorn 3-0, Milton 2-1, Fort Atkinson 1-2, Janesville Parker 0-3.
JANESVILLE PARKER RESULTS
MILTON 4, JANESVILLE PARKER 3
Singles
No. 1—Reid Washkoviak (M) def. Syrus Worden (JP) 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2—Colton Waltz (M) def. Nico Riano (JP) 6-2, 6-1.
No. 3—Zach Obershaw (M) def. Cooper Buehl (JP) 6-2, 6-0.
No. 4—Braden Heacox (JP) by default.
Doubles
No. 1—Aaron Miguel/Evan Lloyd (JP) def. Alex Evans/Aleks Kablar (M) 1-6, 7-6 (6), 12-10.
No. 2—Romeo Kvistad/Kaleb Erickson (JP) def. Aiden Steinke/Brandon Kim (M) 6-1, 6-3.
No. 3—Braydon Mace/Sage Grady (M) def. Griffin Knilans/Angel Guzman (JP) 6-4, 6-0.
FORT ATKINSON/CAMBRIDGE 4, JANESVILLE PARKER 3
Singles
No. 1—Emmet Fettig (FAC) def. Syrus Worden (JP) 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2—Cameron Bethard (FAC) def. Nico Riano (JP) 6-0, 4-6, 10-2.
No. 3—Caleb Fast (FAC) def. Cooper Buehl (JP) 6-2, 5-7, 10-7.
No. 4—Ayden Dale (FAC) def. Braden Heacox (JP) 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1—Aaron Miguel/Evan Lloyd (JP) def. Calvin Tamblyn/Will Lemke (FAC) 6-3, 6-4.
No. 2—Romeo Kvistad/Kaleb Erickson (JP) def. Brent Livieri/Langdon Eske (FAC) 6-4, 7-6 (3).
No. 3—Owen McCue/Angel Guzman (JP) def. Jake Erstad/Conner Tamblyn (FAC) 6-3, 6-1.
ELKHORN 5, JANESVILLE PARKER 2
Singles
No. 1—Syrus Worden (JP) def. Cam Gromacki (E) 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.
No. 2—Nico Riano (JP) def. John Krauklis (E) 6-2, 6-4.
No. 3—Evan Bednarek (E) def. Cooper Buehl (JP) 6-1, 6-0.
No. 4—David Huerta (E) def. Braden Heacox (JP) 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1—Seth Bruce/Caleb Greving (E) def. Aaron Miguel/Evan Lloyd (JP) 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.
No. 2—Cullen Gahart/Ryan Jordan (E) def. Romeo Kvistad/Kaleb Erickson (JP) 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3—Cesar Jimenez-Cuenca/Reese Pelnar (E) def. Griffin Knilans/Owen McCue (JP) 6-1, 6-0.