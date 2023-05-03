01STOCK_TENNIS

Without No. 1 singles player Nolan Schooff, Janesville Craig lost a close Big Eight Conference boys tennis matchup 4-3 against Madison La Follette on Tuesday.

Moving up one spot, the rest of Craig’s singles players faced a tough challenge against the Lancers. The Cougars were swept in the singles despite their effort.

