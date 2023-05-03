Without No. 1 singles player Nolan Schooff, Janesville Craig lost a close Big Eight Conference boys tennis matchup 4-3 against Madison La Follette on Tuesday.
Moving up one spot, the rest of Craig’s singles players faced a tough challenge against the Lancers. The Cougars were swept in the singles despite their effort.
Craig’s doubles teams shined, however, sweeping the Lancers. Nolan Sullivan and Alex Currie won the No. 1 doubles for Craig after losing their first set. Aidan Schooff and Nathan Kubiak also rallied back after a first-set loss in the No. 2 doubles.
“They all gave a great effort,” said Craig coach Ryan Masterson. “Our doubles teams played really well. I was especially impressed with how they rallied from first-set losses to pull out big wins at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.”
On Thursday, Craig will travel to Janesville Parker for a match at 4 p.m.
Madison East 5, Janesville Parker 2—The Vikings’ No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles players picked up match wins in their team’s Big Eight Conference defeat to the Purgolders on Thursday.
The No. 2 doubles pair of Kaleb Erickson and Romeo Kvistad picked up a 6-4, 6-3 win.
“I was pleased with the way Romeo and Kaleb finished the first set and came out firing second set,” said Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann. “They played smart shots and put it together.”
Parker’s other win came in the No. 2 singles spot, as Nico Riano beat East’s Wesley Carne 6-4, 6-2.
“Nico did some nice things in his match,” Fuhrmann said. “His net game and consistency from the ground strokes proved to be the difference.”
Three of the matches the Vikings lost went to three sets.
“We will continue to improve to win those close matches. The tiebreakers were the difference today; unfortunately they didn’t go our way,” Fuhrmann said. “We have a lot to be proud of, but also have a lot to work on.”