Janesville Craig dropped a boys tennis match on Tuesday against Big Eight Conference opponent Madison Memorial 7-0.
Against a tough Spartans lineup, Craig’s No. 3 doubles team of Lukas Wehlitz and Jack Ciske were the only Cougars to win a set.
“Our number three doubles team played great and lost in a third set tie breaker,” said Craig coach Ryan Masterson. “I was really proud of their effort.”
On Friday, Craig will participate in a quad meet against Big Foot, Fort Atkinson and Janesville Parker.
MADISON MEMORIAL 7, JANESVILLE CRAIG 0
SINGLES
No. 1—Juan Gallego (MM) def. Nolan Schooff (JC) 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2—David Klaas (MM) def. Carson Buckman (JC) 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3—Andrew Braun (MM) def. Nick Attoe (JC) 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4—Owen Bird (MM) defeated Anxo Ruiz (JC) 6-1, 6-4.
DOUBLES
No. 1—Patrick Yu/Tommy Spelsberg (MM) def. Nolan Sullivan/Alex Currie (JC) 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2—Kaden Frey/Nikhil Remji (MM) def. Aidan Schooff/Nathan Kubiak (JC) 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3—Lukas Wehlitz/Jack Ciske (MM) def. Xavier Gravert/Logan Grandt-Turke (JC) 4-6, 6-1, 10-6.
East Troy 6, Big Foot 1—The Chiefs fell in a Rock Valley match against the Trojans on Tuesday.
Big Foot’s lone win came from No. 3 doubles team of Logan McHugh and Elliot Vail. After losing the first set 6-3, the duo bounced back to win the next two 6-2 and 10-5.
EAST TROY 6, BIG FOOT 1
SINGLES
No. 1—Justin Brehm (ET) def. Scout Giroux (BF) 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2—Aiden Taylor (ET) def. Jack Kammermeier (BF) 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3—Noah Edwards (ET) def. Ethan Rurey (BF) 6-1, 6-2.
No. 4—Michael Busateri (ET) def. Wyatt Vail (BF) 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES
No. 1—Max Maternowski/Chase Stoner (ET) def. Grayson Grunow/Jesse Robison (BF) 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2—Jake Molloy/Chase Murphy (ET) def. David Hernandez/Yeison Santos (BF) 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3—Logan McHugh/Elliot Vail (BF) def. Owen Nixon/Isaiah Garzez (ET) 3-6, 6-2, 10-5.
