01STOCK_TENNIS

Janesville Craig’s first and second doubles teams shined in a 5-2 Big Eight Conference boys tennis victory over Beloit Memorial on Tuesday.

The Cougars’ Nolan Sullivan and Alex Currie defeated Beloit’s Sergio Pacheco Martinez and Sebastian Grajeda 6-0, 6-1. Craig’s second doubles team was even more impressive, as Aidan Schooff and Nathan Kubiak beat Beloit’s Khader Abdalah and Jordan Gusa 6-0, 6-0.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you