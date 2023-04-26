Janesville Craig’s first and second doubles teams shined in a 5-2 Big Eight Conference boys tennis victory over Beloit Memorial on Tuesday.
The Cougars’ Nolan Sullivan and Alex Currie defeated Beloit’s Sergio Pacheco Martinez and Sebastian Grajeda 6-0, 6-1. Craig’s second doubles team was even more impressive, as Aidan Schooff and Nathan Kubiak beat Beloit’s Khader Abdalah and Jordan Gusa 6-0, 6-0.
Craig’s Carson Buckman, Nick Attoe and Anxo Ruiz each picked up wins in singles play.
“This was a very competitive high school tennis match,” Craig coach Ryan Masterson said. “Our No. 1 and 2 doubles teams played great today. Also, Carson Buckman was impressive in battling back after losing a tough first set tiebreak to win the match. Nick Attoe and Anxo Ruiz did an outstanding job at three and four singles.”
On Wednesday, Craig will travel to Middleton for a conference matchup at 5 p.m.
Verona 7, Janesville Parker 0—The Vikings were swept by a talented Wildcats team Tuesday in chilly conditions.
“Our guys are improving and continue to show strides,” said Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann. “Tennis is sometimes misleading when you see scores. I’m proud of the way we battled and we were in a lot of games. Verona is very strong and used experience to beat us today.”
After the Big Eight loss, Parker will host Madison Memorial at 4 p.m.
Singles
No. 1—Ryder Broadbridge (V) def. Syrus Worden (JP) 6-0, 6-0.