Janesville Craig senior Joao Ferriera and two city doubles teams advanced from Monday's WIAA Division 1 Janesville boys tennis subsectional.

Ferriera defeated Beloit Memorial's John Dimassis 6-1, 6-1 in his only match to advance to Wednesday's Middleton Sectional.

"Our No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles both got through," Craig coach Bill Peyer said. "We expected that. That was good for the day."

Oregon scored 22 points to win the team title, followed closely by Milton (20). Craig and Parker each had eight points to tie for fourth.

In doubles action, Parker's Cayden Erickson and Parker Schneider and Craig's Avery Hanel and Ben Pierson each won a match to advance in Flight 1.

Erickson/Schneider earned a 6-4, 6-3 win over Fort Atkinson's Jackson Fenner/Eli Schweiger, while Hanel/Pierson topped Stoughton's Collin Ace/Stephen Krema 6-1, 6-1.

"They had played against these guys earlier this year and lost," Parker coach Michael Fuhrmann said of Erickson and Schneider. "They turned it around today. They've been playing their best tennis at the end of the season."

Milton individuals Zach Richard, Evan Mallon and Zac Milton each advanced, as did all three of the Red Hawks' doubles entries: Miles Stucky/Luke Grote, Tate Dunk/Mason Lebakken and Bryce Luyster/Nick Robinson. All three pairings won their respective flights.

Division 1 Mukwonago Subsectional: Badger's Mason Sniatynski topped the Singles Flight 1 standings, improving to 18-1 this season. Badger qualified six entries for its home sectional Wednesday.

Nick White took third in Singles Flight 1 to lead Elkhorn, which advanced three entries to the Badger Sectional.

Division 1

Janesville Subsectional

TEAM SCORES

Oregon 22, Milton 20, Stoughton 10, Janesville Craig 8, Janesville Parker 8, Fort Atkinson 4, Beloit Memorial 0.

SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS

Individuals advance to Wednesday's Middleton Sectional

Singles Flight 1--Steven Benoy, Stoughton; Sean Bychowski, Oregon; Joao Ferreira, Craig; Zach Richard, Milton. Singles flight 2--Nolan Meyer, Stoughton; Evan Mallon, Milton. Singles Flight 3--Zac Miller, Milton; Ben Hessler, Oregon. Singles Flight 4--Henry Weidemann, Oregon; Hayden Schreier, Stoughton.

Doubles Flight 1--Miles Stuckey/Luke Grote, Milton; Cayden Erickson/Parker Schneider, Parker; Avery Hanel/Ben Pierson, Craig; Sean Benet/Zach Roskos, Oregon. Doubles Flight 2--Tate Dunk/Mason Lebakken, Milton; Zach Bennett/Owen Johnson, Oregon. Doubles Flight 3--Bryce Luyster/Nick Robinson, Milton; Christian Branson/Nate Ellingson, Oregon.

Mukwonago Sectional

TEAM SCORES

Mukwonago 22, Badger 20, Elkhorn 16, Waterford 12, Burlington 2, Union Grove 0, Wilmot 0.

SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS

Individuals advance to Wednesday's Badger Sectional

Singles Flight 1--Mason Sniatynski, Badger; Malik Tiedt, Burlington; Nick White, Elkhorn; Kallin Davies, Mukwonago. Singles Flight 2--Jordan Lauer, Badger; Elijah Vento, Mukwonago. Singles Flight 3--Carson Derda, Badger; Erik Schmidt, Mukwonago.

Doubles Flight 1--Andrew Labelle/Ryan Labelle, Mukwonago; Brenden Garcia/Brody Christensen, Elkhorn; Graham Bartal/Wyatt VanDyke, Badger; Josh Fay/Sam Fay, Waterford. Doubles Flight 2--Kevin Johnson/Adam Schneider, Mukwonago; Colin Ring/Nash Hale, Badger. Doubles Flight 3--Billy Glusick/Ryan Hickok, Mukwonago; David Nicia/Angel Perez, Badger.