Janesville Craig's boys tennis team picked up a convincing victory in its final dual ahead of the Big Eight Conference meet. 

The Cougars swept host Beloit Memorial 7-0 on Tuesday, winning all but one match in straight sets. 

Joao Ferreira defeated John Dimassis 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while Sawyer Sullivan, Rodrigo Villanueva and Jacob Kranz also won singles matches for Craig. 

Joe Olson and Gavin Zeibel's 6-2, 2-6, 10-3 win over Beloit's Max Joos and Derek Strong at No. 3 doubles was the only match that reached a third set. 

The Cougars will compete Wednesday at the Big Eight Conference meet at UW-Madison's Nielsen Tennis Courts. 

JANESVILLE CRAIG 7, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0

Singles--Joao Ferreira (JC) def. John Dimassis 6-2, 6-0. Sawyer Sullivan (JC) def. Matt Wick 6-4, 6-1. Rodrigo Villanueva (JC) def. Max Mejia 6-2, 6-0. Jacob Kranz (JC) def. Noah Poepping 6-0, 6-0. 

Doubles--Avery Hanel/Ben Pierson (JC) def. Valentin Duval/Brandon Terwillinger 6-0, 6-0. Zach Denzer/Mitch Heinzen (JC) def. Connor Lamaster/Thomas Gavin 6-0, 6-1. Joe Olson/Gavin Zeibel (JC) def. Max Joos/Derek Strong 6-2, 2-6, 10-3. 

