Janesville Craig managed two doubles win on Tuesday, but lost to Sun Prairie 5-2 in a Big Eight Conference boys tennis matchup.
"It was a close match, closer than the score indicated," said Craig coach Ryan Masterson. "Our number one and number two doubles teams played great. Nolan Sullivan and Alex Currie are really starting to play well together. They are having an excellent season."
Sullivan and Currie defeated Sun Prairie's Mandeep Sriramareni and Mouneeth Venigalla. The Cougars' second doubles team, Aidan Schooff and Nathan Kubiak, beat Sun Prairie's Prahaw Karri and Pallav Karri.
On Thursday, Craig (1-3 overall, 1-2 Big Eight Conference) will travel to Middleton for another conference dual meet.
Madison West 7, Janesville Parker 0—The Vikings got swept by the Regents in a Big Eight Conference meet Tuesday.
"Madison West has a really strong team and their experience showed," Parker coach Mike Fuhrmann said. "They have a very deep roster, and they play well."
Despite the sweep, Parker's Nico Riano impressed.
"I thought Nico Riano took another step in his journey into learning tennis today," Fuhrmann said. "He is a foreign exchange student from Colombia that has never played tennis before coming to Parker. He is competitive and works extremely hard. He is smart and takes coaching. I am really excited to see how he progresses going forward."
On Thursday, Parker will travel to Madison La Follette.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.