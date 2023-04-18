01STOCK_TENNIS

Janesville Craig managed two doubles win on Tuesday, but lost to Sun Prairie 5-2 in a Big Eight Conference boys tennis matchup.

"It was a close match, closer than the score indicated," said Craig coach Ryan Masterson. "Our number one and number two doubles teams played great. Nolan Sullivan and Alex Currie are really starting to play well together. They are having an excellent season."

