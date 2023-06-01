Milton’s Logan Eithun hits a return during a doubles match against a pair from Hartland Arrowhead at the WIAA state tennis championships in Madison on Thursday. Eithun and playing partner Colton Conway lost their opening match 6-3, 6-1.
Grayson Grunow of Big Foot serves the ball to opponents from Mequon Homestead during the WIAA state tennis tournaments in Madison on Thursday. Grunow and playing partner Jesse Robison lost their first-round match 6-2, 6-0.
Milton’s Reid Washkoviak winds up for a backhand shot during a match in the Division 1 singles bracket at the WIAA state tennis tournaments in Madison on Thursday. Washkoviak lost to Glenn Conway of Madison La Follette in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0.
Janesville Craig doubles player Nolan Sullivan lines up a shot during a match against a Westosha Central team at the WIAA state tennis tournaments in Madison on Thursday. The Cougars pair of Sullivan and Alex Currie lost in the first round 6-1, 6-1.
Jesse Robison of Big Foot reaches to hit the ball over the net during a doubles match in the WIAA state tennis tournaments in Madison on Thursday. Robison and Grayson Grunow lost their opening match to a pair from Mequon Homestead 6-2, 6-0.
Alex Currie of Janesville Craig serves to opponents from Westosha Central during the first day of the WIAA state tennis tournaments in Madison on Thursday. The Cougars pair of Currie and Nolan Sullivan lost in the first round 6-1, 6-1.
Milton’s Colton Conway hits a serve in a doubles match against a Hartland Arrowhead team at the WIAA state tennis tournaments in Madison on Thursday. Conway and his playing partner lost their match 6-3, 6-1.
Three Milton and two Janesville Craig boys tennis players were eliminated in the first round of the Division 1 WIAA state tournament on Thursday.
The Red Hawks’ Reid Washkoviak fell to Madison La Follette’s Glenn Conway 6-1, 6-2. Milton’s doubles team of Logan Eithun and Colton Conway were also handed a loss at the hands of Arrowhead’s Emmett Jones and Shayne Reinders. The duo lost 6-3, 6-1.