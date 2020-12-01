Kadin Wojcik swam to two first-place finishes and was a member of Janesville Craig’s winning 400 freestyle relay team, but the Cougars lost to Baraboo 97-72 in a nonconference boys swimming meet Tuesday at Baraboo.
Wojcik, a senior, won the 50 freestyle in 24.56 and the 500 freestyle in 6:02.52. He joined Ben Witt, Carson Dooman and Ethan Hundt to win the 400 freestyle relay in 4:11.01.
Witt, a sophomore, added the other Craig victory. He was first in the 200 individual medley in 2:13.20.
Witt finished second in the 100 butterfly.
Hundt, a senior, was second in both the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
BARABOO 97, JANESVILLE CRAIG 72
200-yard medley relay: Baraboo, 1:47.69 (Reuter, Laux, Hamm, Hittman). 200 freestyle: Statz, (B), 2:09.97. 200 individual medley: Ben Witt (JC), 2:13.20. 50 freestyle: Kadin Wojcik (JC), :24.56. 100 butterfly: Laux (B), :54.17. 100 freestyle: Hittman (B), :56.49. 500 freestyle: Wojcik (JC), 6:02.52. 200 freestyle relay: Baraboo, 1:40.92 (Hamm, Reuter, Brewer, Laux). 100 backstroke: Reuter (B), 1:32.62. 100 breaststroke: Laux (B), 1:03.36. 400 freestyle relay: Janesville Craig, 4:11.01 (Ben Witt, Carson Dooman, Ethan Hundt, Kadin Wojcik).