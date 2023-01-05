MILTON—Ben Witt led the way for Janesville Craig as it won the team title at Thursday’s Rock County Championships. Witt secured two place finishes and led the Cougars in a close battle against 2022 Rock County champion Beloit Memorial.

While Witt touched the wall first in two events, it was a team effort that floated Craig to its victory.

