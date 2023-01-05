MILTON—Ben Witt led the way for Janesville Craig as it won the team title at Thursday’s Rock County Championships. Witt secured two place finishes and led the Cougars in a close battle against 2022 Rock County champion Beloit Memorial.
While Witt touched the wall first in two events, it was a team effort that floated Craig to its victory.
“It’s really nice thing to see my impact of coming in first to the team,” Witt said. It was really because the points really do add up. In most of the events, Beloit took first place, but it was Craig placing second, third and fourth. Even that just led us to the win.”
Witt swam to a victory in the 100 freestyle, winning by 0.71 seconds over Beloit’s Charlie Ziemba in 50.07.
In the 100 backstroke three events later, Witt started the race with an early lead. Entering his third lap, Beloit’s Aidan Greenlee caught up with Witt, but the Craig swimmer used his momentum pushing against the wall before his last length to give him the lead and a first-place finish in 56.86.
“Streamlines are very important,” Witt said. “You’ve got to make sure that you have an explosive breakout because that really carries you to the finish.”
Witt wasn’t the lone Cougar to secure a first-place finish. In the 100 breaststroke, Jameson Punzel had a tight victory over Milton’s Gavin Bartels. Punzel finished the race with a time of 1:08.49.
Jack Van Berkum took second place in two events for the Cougars. In the 50 freestyle, he finished with a time of 24.35. Van Berkum then turned around and swam the 100 butterfly in 1:01.53.
Carter Pichler took third in two events for Craig, the 500 freestyle in 5:38.03 and the 200 freestyle in at 2:02.18.
The Cougars’ relay teams also swam to top-three finishes. The 200 medley relay team of Witt, Punzel, Van Berkum and Pichler finished second with a time of 1:48.27. The 200 freestyle team consisting of Colin Van Sickle, Gabe Barajas, Jack Austin and James Gansen finished third with a time of 1:43.71.
In the final event of the night—the 400 freestyle relay—two Craig foursomes finished second and third to secure its team victory. Van Berkum, Pichler, Punzel and Witt finished the race at 3:30.20 and placed second. In third place were Van Sickle, Aiden Van Tuyl, Barajas and Gansen with a time of 3:51.84.
“Everybody needed to get points in events tonight to get us that win,” Craig coach Matthew Palma said. “It was a team win all the way around.”
Craig will face Beloit in a dual meet in Janesville on Jan. 13.
Red Hawks fly into third, set new personal records
Milton placed third in the event with a team score of 427.
“I think we did really good tonight,” said Milton coach Lindsey Hassenfelt. “We had some best time and some personal records. I really feel like it’s a great opportunity for all the guys to get to swim around people they know from other communities.”
Bartels shined for the Red Hawks with two top-three finishes.
Bartels placed third in the 100 freestyle with a time of 53.17. Then in the 100 breaststroke, Bartels took second in 1:10.66, barely losing out to Craig’s Punzel.
“Gavin Bartels and Brady Case (1:13.43) did really well in the 100 breaststroke and got in some extra points for us there,” Hassenfelt said.
Eric Staff took third place in the 100 butterfly. He finished with a time of 1:03.73.
Owen Carter finished fourth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:00.82. Tyler Fischer had a sixth-place finish in the 100 backstroke in 1:13.95. Zaib Khan set a new personal record in the 50 freestyle as he swam the race in 30.29 seconds.
Milton’s 200 medley relay team of Bartels, Case, Staff and Blake Rhoades took third in 1:54.53.
“In our relays, everyone dropped time,” Hassenfelt said. “We had some best times in splits and overall I’m really happy with where we finished tonight.”
Vikings sail to fourth-place finish
Janesville Parker secured a fourth place finish at Milton with 155 points.
“We had quite a few best times, which is good,” said Parker coach Derek Schneider. “We’re coming off winter training, so a lot of them have been doing doubles and a lot of yards. So it’s good to see that they’re doing well right now.”
Zach Payne starred for Parker, grabbing a pair of second-place finishes.
In the 200 freestyle, Payne swam a time of 1:59.11. In the 500 freestyle, Payne touched the wall at 5:25.44, just behind Beloit’s Aidan Donovan.
“He did very good,” Schneider said. “He has been working on trying to get his pacing down in the 500, and he did really good with it today. He’s still got a little bit to improve on, but it’s a lot better. I think he’s going to get there by the end of the season and be where he wants to be.”
BOYS ROCK COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS
TEAM SCORES
Janesville Craig 528, Beloit Memorial 494, Milton 427, Janesville Parker 155, Edgerton/Evansville 150
TOP THREE FINISHERS
200 medley relay—1. Beloit (Aidan Greenlee, Kai Wong, Ben Sill, Sean Goodspeed) 1:47.41. 2. Craig (Ben Witt, Jameson Punzel, Jack Van Berkum, Carter Pichler) 1:48.27. 3. Milton (Gavin Bartels, Brady Case, Erik Staff, Blake Rhoades) 1:54.53.
200 freestyle—1. Charlie Ziemba (BM) 1:53.56. 2. Zach Payne (JP) 1:59.11. 3. Pichler (JC) 2:02.18.
200 IM—1. Aidan Donovan (BM) 2:08.96. 2. Punzel (JC) 2:12.18. 3. Greenlee (BM) 2:14.51.
50 freestyle—1. Sill (BM) 24.04. 2. Van Berkhum (JC) 24.35. 3. Goodspeed (BM) 24.64.
100 fly—1. Sill (BM) 56.52. 2. Van Berkhum (JC) 1:01.53. 3. Staff (M) 1:03.73.
100 freestyle—1. Witt (JC) 50.07. 2. Ziemba (BM) 50.78. 3. Bartels (M) 53.17.
500 freestyle—1. Donovan (BM) 5:23.91. 2. Payne (JP) 5:25.44. 3. Pichler (JC) 5:38.03.
200 freestyle relay—1. Beloit (Ziemba, Sill, Goodspeed, Donovan) 1:39.26. 2. Beloit (Tony Severson, Duke Allen, Cody Burnett, Conner Ludlum) 1:42.97. 3. Craig (Colin Van Sickle, Gabe Barajas, Jack Austin, James Gansen) 1:43.71.
100 backstroke—1. Witt (JC) 56.86. 2. Greenlee (BM) 58.68. 3. Wong (BM) 59.11.
100 breaststroke—1. Punzel (JC) 1:08.49. 2. Bartels (M) 1:10.66. 3. Allen (BM) 1:12.55.
400 freestyle relay—1. Beloit (Ziemba, Wong, Greenlee, Donovan) 3:30.09. 2. Craig (Van Berkum, Pichler, Punzel, Witt) 3:30.20. 3. Craig (Van Sickle, Aiden Van Tuyl, Barajas, Gansen) 3:51.84.