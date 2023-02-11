JVG_230213_SECT_SWIM01

Ben Witt of Janesville Craig competes in the 100 butterfly during the WIAA Racine Case boys swim sectional Saturday in Racine. Witt broke his own school record in the event to finish second in the sectional meet and qualify for the state meet to be held next Saturday.

 Photo courtesy Liza Witt

For the third straight season, Ben Witt will represent Janesville Craig at the Division 1 WIAA boys state swimming and diving championships Feb. 18.

Witt qualified in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly after second-place finishes in both at the Racine Case swim and dive sectional Saturday afternoon.

