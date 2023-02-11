Ben Witt of Janesville Craig competes in the 100 butterfly during the WIAA Racine Case boys swim sectional Saturday in Racine. Witt broke his own school record in the event to finish second in the sectional meet and qualify for the state meet to be held next Saturday.
For the third straight season, Ben Witt will represent Janesville Craig at the Division 1 WIAA boys state swimming and diving championships Feb. 18.
Witt qualified in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly after second-place finishes in both at the Racine Case swim and dive sectional Saturday afternoon.
His time of 50.90 seconds in the 100 butterfly broke his own school record, Craig coach Matt Palma said.
Two swimmers from the Lake Geneva Badger co-op also qualified in the 100 butterfly, Evan Langelund and Hunter McKittrick, who were third and fourth behind Witt in 52.22 and 52.72, respectively.
Langelund will also swim the 50 freestyle at the state meet after a second-place sectional swim in 21.50.
Both Langelund and McKittrick contributed to two Badger co-op relay teams that qualified, as well, the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay. The other two relay members in both foursomes are Kal Kramp and Noah Langelund.
No area teams had any state qualifiers for the Division 2 state championships. Milton was sixth as a team at the Sauk Prairie Sectional on Saturday, while Elkhorn took fifth at the Whitefish Bay Sectional.
For full results from Saturday's sectionals that included teams from The Gazette's coverage area and for the complete Division 1 and Division 2 fields in Saturday's WIAA state boys swim dive and swim championships, click and then download the PDFs below.
Shorewood 378, Whitefish Bay 373, Nicolet 324, Whitnall 249, Elkhorn 188, Prairie School/St. Catherine's 180, Brown Deer/University School 162, Delavan-Darien 89, St. Thomas More/St. Francis 71, South Milwaukee 45, St. Augustine Prep 19, Cudahy 17
