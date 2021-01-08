JANESVILLE
Ben Witt saved his best swim for last Friday night.
The Janesville Craig sophomore swam a blistering final leg in the 400 freestyle relay to help win the event and lead the Cougars to an 87-81 win over crosstown rival Janesville Parker.
The meet was tied heading into the 400 relay, but Craig's first- and third-place finishes in the event proved to be the difference.
Witt won two individual events, as well as swimming on the victorious 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.
"I came into the meet wanting to take a second off my previous times in my events. That was the most important thing," Witt said.
"Beating Parker is important, but I really miss the social aspect of swim, which we haven't been able to have this season. I miss the locker room shenanigans, having practice in the early morning before going out for breakfast--things like that."
Each team won five events before the meet concluded with the 400 freestyle relay. Parker was ahead after three of four legs of the relay, but Witt stormed from behind the final 100 meters.
Besides Witt, Parker's Aaron Griffith and Zhander Rowley also won two individual events.
Parker coach Eric Rhodes said the meet was as close as expected.
"I think we had our best time of the season in the 400 relay (3:41.44), so Craig needed to have their best time (3:40.70) to beat us and they did," Rhodes said. "I thought we swam well as a team and improved our times in a lot of events."
Craig first-year coach Matt Palma got his first taste of the city rivalry and came away impressed, despite the fact that fans weren't allowed.
"It was cool that it came down to the last event," Palma said. "And it was great to see both Janesville teams having a lot of fun.
"For us, it was a total team effort. Everybody contributed. Those second- and third-place finishes were just as important."
Rowley echoed Palma's sentiments.
"A lot of us, including the Craig guys, swim together for club," Rowley said. "So we're all friends and like one big family. We're happy to be swimming, because a lot guys aren't right now."
CRAIG 87, PARKER 81
200 medley relay--1. Parker (Hunter Kedrowski, Zhander Rowley, Ben Rahlf, Connor Rogula) 1:54.01
200 freestyle--1. Kadion Wojcik (C) 2:01.1; 2. Zack Payne (P) 2:04.17; 3. Carson Dooman (C) 2:10.21
200 individual medley--1. Ben Witt (C) 2:09.14; 2. Rahlf (P) 2:15.23; 3. David Cummings (C) 2:27.4
50 freestyle--1. Aaron Griffith (P) 23.56; 2. Ethan Hundt (C) 25.6; 3. Alex Amacher (P) 27.79
100 butterfly--1. Witt (C) 56.6; 2. Rahlf (P) 58.28; 3. Jackson Ryan (P) 1:05.59
100 freestyle--1. Cummings (C) 55.46; 2. Rogula (P) 58.09; 3. Aiden Van Tuyl (C) 1:01.07
500 freestyle--1. Rowley (P) 5:28.17; 2. Payne (P) 5:35.01; 3. Wojcik (C) 5:42.6
200 freestyle relay--1. Craig (Witt, Cummings, Dooman, Wojcik) 1:41.16
100 backstroke--1. Griffith (P) 1:05.29; 2. Hundt (C) 1:06.22; 3. Kedrowski (P) 1:12.26
100 breaststroke--1. Rowley (P) 1:07.05; 2. Amacher (P) 1:18.96; 3. Jack Austin (C) 1:25.0
400 freestyle relay--1. Craig (Wojcik, Hundt, Cummings, Witt) 3:40.7