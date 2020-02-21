WHITEWATER
The freedom for Whitewater senior Jack Mayer to build and pilot his own workout plan started in his strength and conditioning class.
The WIAA loves to tout that athletics are an extension of the classroom, and the Division 2 state qualifying swimmer is proof of that very mission.
When Mayer dives into the pool at UW Natatorium tonight, he’ll be cutting through the water in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races for the second season in a row with designs on capturing a pair of medals for the Whippets as their lone representative in the meet.
The preparation for the meet is four years in the making for Mayer, and part of that preparation came from incorporating a final project in a physical education class to his regimen.
“I really enjoyed that project; that strength (and conditioning) final,” Mayer said. “I spent a lot of time on it; I talked to Gina and Andy—our two swim coaches—to talk about what I should be doing. They gave me some insight, and early on I did a lot of strength work at the beginning of the season to try to get as much strength as I can.
“I worked on a lot of lower body and upper body and as time went on more endurance because I was getting a lot of that strength building through actually swimming.”
For Mayer, applying what he was learning in his course wasn’t a matter of getting a good grade—though teacher Jason Crandall, who also is the athletic director indicated Mayer got an A.
The aim of the project was to complement the improvements he was making in the pool.
Mayer qualified for state in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle as well as the 200-yard freestyle relay team last year.
Mayer and head coach Gina Foucault said an emphasis was made to improve his technique.
“He not only did well in the weight room, he upped his commitment to kicking in practice,” Foucault said. “In the sprints, kicking is a big deal, so he was able to get better at that. Last year, that was actually a weakness even though he made it to state, and this year he’s been able to make that a strength.”
In 2018-19, Mayer took ninth place in the 50-yard freestyle in 22.54 seconds and in the 100-yard freestyle he finished with a time of :50.19. This year, he qualified for state after finishing the 50-yard freestyle in 22.23 seconds and the 100-yard freestyle in 48.73 seconds at the WIAA Division 2 Baraboo Sectional on Saturday.
His 50 freestyle time broke the Whitewater school record.
“Some people, as soon as they get to state, that’s kind of it,” said Mayer, “they’re happy to make it that far. I hope to keep going. I’m not set on stopping with state, I want to beat both of my times. I want to beat the 100 time, that’s my next goal.”
On Monday after the state swim meet, the intensity of the workout plan gets ramped back up in preparation for the track season. Mayer qualified for the Division 2 state track and field meet with the 400- and 800-meter relay teams as a junior.
“It’s right back to building strength,” Mayer said. “The plan is a little bit more focused on legs because track is more legs, but it’s back to building strength. I wouldn’t say it’s completely different. At the end of track, we do a taper thing too, so some of it is similar. It’s quick and fast kicking in the pool and obviously you want to move your feet fast in track.”
Though Mayer hopes to land somewhere on the podium to conclude his competitive swimming career this weekend, he plan to continue his track career as a sprinter at Dubuque where he’ll pursue a degree in aviation following his father and grandfather’s footsteps.
And Crandall and Foucault hope Whippets follow in Mayer’s footsteps as being committed to a process that produces success.
“We’re going to miss him next year,” Foucault said. “He was a great captain and a hard worker.”
Elkhorn aims for another top-three finish
Elkhorn tied for third place in the team standings of the Division 2 state meet a year ago and should be fighting for a top-three spot once again.
Madison Edgewood is the prohibitive favorite to win the D2 crown.
The Elks have the top seed in both the 200 and 400 freestyle relay events. Lucas Koepke, Danny Bush, Hunter Johnson and Willy Pinnow—all seniors—won the Whitefish Bay Sectional in the 200 in 1:27.00 and the 400 in 3:13.32.
Elkhorn was second in the 400 free relay and third in the 200 at state a year ago.
Johnson will compete individually in the 200 free and the 100 butterfly for the second straight year. He was third in the butterfly at state last year.
Pinnow will swim in the 200 and 500 freestyle events. He finished fifth at state in both events last year.
Koepke will swim in the 50 and 100 freestyle races. He was fourth in the 100 and fifth in the 50 as a junior.
—APG staff contributed to this story
WIAA state boys swim meet
At UW Natatorium, Madison
Division 2 Friday night
Top seeds and area qualifiers
200 medley relay—Edgewood 1:36.88. 200 freestyle—Nate Frucht (Edgewood), 1:43.56; Hunter Johnson (Elkhorn), 1:43.96; Willy Pinnow (Elkhorn), 1:44.00. 200 individual medley—Truman teDuits (Edgewood), 1:51.30. 50 freestyle—Travis Phillips (Tomahawk), 21.33; Lucas Koepke (Elkhorn), 21.55; Jack Mayer (Whitewater), 22.23. 100 butterfly—teDuits, 49.86; Johnson, 52.50. 100 freestyle—Aidan Lohr (Baraboo), 46.67; Koepke 47.84; Mayer 48.73. 500 freestyle—Evan Schmidt (Stoughton), 4:48.43; Pinnow 4:48.47. 200 free relay—Elkhorn (top seed) 1:27.00. 100 backstroke—Lohr 49.74. 100 breaststroke—Parker Sonnabend (Chilton), 57.20. 400 free relay—Elkhorn (top seed), 3:13.32.
Division 1, Saturday
Top seeds and area qualifiers
200 medley relay—Sun Prairie, 1:34.48. 200 freestyle—Caleb Blischke (Waukesha South/Cath. Memorial), 1:41.98. 200 IM—Nolan Scanlan (Waukesha South/Cath. Memorial), 1:55.07. 50 free—Ben Wiegand (Sun Prairie), 20.37; Otto Goebel (Badger co-op), 22.26. 100 fly—Emilio Perez (Greenfield), 48.81. 100 free—Jacob Carlson (Waukesha South/Cath. Memorial), 45.45. 500 free—Blischke 4:36.44. 200 free relay—Sun Prairie 1:25.09; Badger, 1:29.12. 100 backstroke—Ziyad Saleem (Milwaukee King), 49.79. 100 breaststroke—Brady Miller (Brookfield co-op), 56.94. 400 free relay—Waukesha South/Cath. Memorial, 3:10.23; Badger, 3:20.75.