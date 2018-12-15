Big Eight powerhouse Verona easily won the Beloit Invitational boys swim meet Saturday.
Verona finished with 670 points, with Waukesha South a distant second with 420.
Janesville Parker and Janesville Craig finished eighth and ninth, respectively.
Young Liang of Whitewater had the top area performance. The sophomore won the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.85.
Parker's 400 freestyle relay team of Riley Wingate, Nate Warda, Cameron Odegaard and Benjamin Rahlf had the city's top finish with a fourth-place in the event.
Beloit Invitational
TEAM SCORES
Verona 670, Waukesha South 420, Sauk Prairie 302, Beloit Memorial 301, Waunakee 273.5, Lake Geneva Badger 262, DeForest 260, Janesville Parker 203.5, Janesville Craig 128, Whitewater 95, Auburn 75, Delavan-Darien 37, Platteville 19
INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULTS
400 medley relay--Verona 3:40.96
200 freestyle--Aidan Updegrove (V) 1:48.73
400 individual medley--Ben Ramminger (DeF) 4:22.13
50 freestyle--Jack Carlson (WSC) 21.19
200 butterfly--Jason Tuschl (Waun) 1:58.42
100 backstroke--Nolan Scanlan (WSC) 54.75
100 breaststroke--Young Liang (White) 1:01.85
400 freestyle relay--Waukesha South 3:21.07; 4. Parker 3:40.49
500 freestyle--Updegrove (V) 4:58.56
100 freestyle--Shane Rozeboom (V) 47.74
200 individual medley--Caleb Blischke (WSC) 1:59.46
200 freestyle relay--Verona 1:28.59
100 butterfly--Oscar Best (V) 52.25
200 backstroke--Desmon Sachtjen (SP) 1:53.28
200 breaststroke--Ramminger (DeF) 2:15.19; 2. Liang (White) 2:15.26
800 freestyle relay--Waukesha South 7:29.5
