Zhander Rowley won the 50 freestyle to highlight Janesville Parker's Big Eight Conference triangular meet Friday.

Sun Prairie swept past Beloit Memorial and Parker to win the meet. Beloit defeated Parker to go 1-1 on the day.

Rowley, a senior, won the 50 freestyle in 23.65.

"That's a real good time for Zhander," Parker coach Eric Rhodes said. ""And I know Sun Prairie and Beloit both have good sprinters on their teams, so that's a good win for him."

Parker competes in the Stoughton College Invitational on Saturday.

Big Eight Triangular

SUN PRAIRIE 120, PARKER 34

BELOIT MEMORIAL 123, PARKER 40

SUN PRAIRIE 103, BELOIT 67

200 medley relay--1. Sun Prairie 1:45.9; 200 freestyle--1. Charlie Ziemba (B) 1:57.72; 200 individual medley--1. Aidan Donovan (BM) 2:14.87; 50 freestyle--Zhander Rowley (P) 23.65; 100 butterfly--1. Sean Gillett (SP) 57.84; 100 freestyle--1. Jesse Hammnes (SP) 51.26; 500 freestyle--1. Jude Mitchell (SP) 5:28.38; 200 freestyle relay--1. Sun Prairie 1:27.64; 100 backstroke--1. Bennett Braatz (SP) 56.85; 100 breaststroke--1. Trevor Nicodemus (SP) 1:04.26; 400 freestyle relay--1. Sun Prairie 3:29.24

