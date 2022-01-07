Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Zhander Rowley
Zhander Rowley won the 50 freestyle to highlight Janesville Parker's Big Eight Conference triangular meet Friday.
Sun Prairie swept past Beloit Memorial and Parker to win the meet. Beloit defeated Parker to go 1-1 on the day.
Rowley, a senior, won the 50 freestyle in 23.65.
"That's a real good time for Zhander," Parker coach Eric Rhodes said. ""And I know Sun Prairie and Beloit both have good sprinters on their teams, so that's a good win for him."
Parker competes in the Stoughton College Invitational on Saturday.
SUN PRAIRIE 120, PARKER 34
BELOIT MEMORIAL 123, PARKER 40
SUN PRAIRIE 103, BELOIT 67
200 medley relay--1. Sun Prairie 1:45.9; 200 freestyle--1. Charlie Ziemba (B) 1:57.72; 200 individual medley--1. Aidan Donovan (BM) 2:14.87; 50 freestyle--Zhander Rowley (P) 23.65; 100 butterfly--1. Sean Gillett (SP) 57.84; 100 freestyle--1. Jesse Hammnes (SP) 51.26; 500 freestyle--1. Jude Mitchell (SP) 5:28.38; 200 freestyle relay--1. Sun Prairie 1:27.64; 100 backstroke--1. Bennett Braatz (SP) 56.85; 100 breaststroke--1. Trevor Nicodemus (SP) 1:04.26; 400 freestyle relay--1. Sun Prairie 3:29.24
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!