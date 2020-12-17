Thursday always will be a special day for Brandon Walser.
The Janesville Parker High senior got the athletic thrill of his swimming career when he won the 100 freestyle against Evansville/Edgerton.
Walser’s victory helped the Vikings to a 75-51 victory over the first-year co-op program.
“You should see him,” Parker coach Eric Rhodes said about Walser, who is on the autism spectrum, after the meet. “He’s walking around the deck with his chest puffed out and talking to people. It was awesome.”
Both teams are shorthanded this season.
Parker’s Liam Punzel and Ben Rahlf each won two individual events. Punzel finished first in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Rahlf touched first in the 200 and 500 freestyle events.
PARKER 75, EDGERTON/EVANSVILLE 51
200 medley relay—1. Edgerton/Evansville (Liam Punzel, Kass Tregoning, Trey Hillman, Luke Wille), 2:21.32.
200 freestyle—1. Ben Rahlf (JP), 2:00.81; 2. Zhander Rowley (JP), 2:00.94; 3. Zack Payne (JP), 2:07.19.
200 individual medley—1. Connor Rogula (JP), 2:29.59.
50 freestyle—1. Liam Punzel (E/E), 25.31; 2. Zack Payne (JP), 25.43; 3. Brandon Walser (JP), 38.3.
100 butterfly—1. Zhander Rowley (JP), 1:05.47; 2. Connor Rogula (JP), 1:13.69; 3. Trey Hillmann (E/E), 1:19.46.
100 freestyle—1. Brandon Walser (JP), 1:27.95; 2. William Day (E/E), 1:32.13; 3. Luke Wille (E/E), 1:43.69.
500 freestyle—1. Ben Rahlf (JP), 5:43.80; 2. Kass Tregoning (E/E), 6:14.60; 3. Alex Amacher (JP), 7:06.
200 freestyle relay—1. Parker (Zhander Rowley, Ben Rahilf, Connor Rogula), 1:41.02.
100 backstroke—1. Liam Punzel (E/E), 1:12.82; 2. Alex Amacher (JP), 1:21.46; 3. Rylan Pagel (JP), 1:41.85.
400 freestyle relay—1. Parker (Ben WRahlf, Zack Payne, Alex Amacher, Zhander Rowley), 3:50.17.