On a night when defending WIAA Division 1 boys swimming state champion Madison West demonstrated its power, Janesville Parker sophomore Zhander Rowley continued to make his own waves for Janesville Parker.

The Regents defeated Parker 133-37 and Beloit 123-47 in a Big Eight Conference triple dual at Beloit High on Friday. The Purple Knights also defeated the Vikings 97-73.

Rowley was the highlight for Parker. He took second place in the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.43, which was the Vikings’ highest finish in the meet.

Rowley also was fourth in the 200 individual medley in 2:16.36, which was just behind teammate Benjamin Rahlf (2:14.75).

“He swam really well again tonight,” Parker coach Eric Rhodes said. “He blew up and dropped a couple of seconds off his times.”

Results from Craig’s meet Friday were not submitted.

Parker will host its seven-team relay invitational today starting at 11 a.m.

MAD. WEST 133, JANESVILLE PARKER 37 BELOIT 97, JANESVILLE PARKER 73 MADISON WEST 123, BELOIT 47 EVENT RESULTS (Winners; top Parker finisher)

200 medley relay—West, 1:43.67.

200 freestyle—1. Isaac Casey (MW), 1:48.74; 4. Logan Rogula (JP), 1:57.18.

200 individual medley—1. Anthony Jacobson (BM), 2:06.94; 3. Benjamin Rahlf (JP), 2:14.75.

50 freestyle—1. Charlie Feller (MW), 22.34; 6. Remy Brown (JP), 25.36.

100 butterfly—1. Ben Saladar (BM), 55.43; 5. Riley Wingate (JP), 59.22.

100 freestyle—1. Andrew Fernandez (MW), 50.16; 5. Aaron Griffith (JP), 55.58.

500 freestyle—1. Anthony Jacobson (BM), 5:14.71; 5. Kyle Warda (JP), 5:47.26.

200 freestyle relay—West, 1:32.24.

100 backstroke—1. Isaac Casey (MW), 54.52; 4. Logan Rogula (JP), 1:00.35.

100 breaststroke—1. Charlie Feller (MW), 1:00.43; 2. Zhander Rowley (JP), 1:07.43.

400 freestyle relay—1. West, 3:48.14.