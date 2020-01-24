Janesville Parker boys swim team’s final Big Eight Conference dual meet of the season installed a wave of optimism in its coach Eric Rhodes.
Verona defeated Parker 101-69, but the Vikings defeated Madison East 102-68 to conclude the dual meet season.
The Vikings received individual first-place finishes by Riley Wingate in the 100 butterfly (58.54) and Zhander Rowley (1:05.72) in the 100 breaststroke.
The Vikings’ 400 freestyle relay team of Wingate, Logan Rogula, Benjamin Rahlf and Aaron Griffith won in 3:29.41.
Rhodes was impressed with several times.
“We’re in the time of the year when they are beat up and broken down,” Rhodes said. “We’re nearing the time when they taper, or rest, so to speak, so they’re set for a peak swim.
“We had some pretty strong swims tonight pre-taper, so that’s exciting.”
The 400 freestyle relay team was one of those performances.
“They won in 3:29.41, which is a really good time,” Rhodes said. “I always think if there’s a time under 3:30 pre-taper you have a chance to get to state. You probably have to have a time of 3:20 to get to state and they’re on their way there.”
Rowley’s time in the 100 breaststroke also impressed Rhodes.
“That was his best time by more than two seconds,” Rhodes said. “He set himself up really well.”
The Vikings will compete in the Racine Park Invitational a week from today, before preparing for the conference meet and WIAA tournament meets.
VERONA 115, MADISON EAST 55
VERONA 101, PARKER 69
PARKER 102, EAST 68
(Winners and top-3 Parker finishers)
200 medley relay—1. Verona, 1:46.63.
200 freestyle—1. Smith Connor (ME), 1:53.85; 3. Logan Rogula (JP), 1:57.43.
200 individual medley—1. Nathan Rozeboom (V), 2:09.48.
50 freestyle—1. Ben Wellnitz (V), 23.81.
100 butterfly—1. Riley Wingate (JP), 58.54.
100 freestyle—1. Kody Helenbrand (ME), 51.56.
500 freestyle—1. Smith Connor (ME), 5:09.36.
200 freestyle relay—1. Verona, 1:33.38.
100 backstroke—1. Ben Connor (ME), 57.08; 2. Benjamin Rahlf (JP), 1:01.33; 3. Logan Rogula (JP), 1:01.88.
100 breaststroke—1. Zhander Rowley (JP), 1:05.72; 3. Connor Rogula (JP), 1:10.66.
400 freestyle relay—1. Parker (Riley Wingate, Logan Rogula, Benjamin Rahlf, Aaron Griffith), 3:29.41.