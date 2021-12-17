Sorry, an error occurred.
Janesville Parker's boys swim team picked up its first Big Eight Conference dual-meet win of the season Friday.
Zhander Rowley won two individual events to lead the Vikings to a 112-42 win over Madison La Follette.
Parker won eight of 11 events, and also got individual wins from Brad Warda, Quentin Houllier and Zachary Payne.
PARKER 112, LA FOLLETTE 42
200 medley relay--1. Parker (Quentin Houllier, Zhander Rowley, Brad Warda, Zachary Payne) 1:54.1
200 freestyle--1. Warda (P) 2:03.63; 2. Ryan Erickson (P) 2:23.36
200 individual medley--1. AJ Terry (L) 2:18.31; 2. Payne (P) 2:33.41
50 freestyle--1. Houllier (P) 25.57; 2. Alex Amacher (P) 27.47
100 butterfly--1. Terry (L) 57.14; 2. Warda (P) 1:04.97
100 freestyle--1. Anthony Ponty (L) 1:02.61; 2. Riccardo Ronca (P) 1:10.31
500 freestyle--1. Rowley (P) 5:17.99; 2. Rylan Pagel (P) 7:09.68
200 freestyle relay--1. Parker (Erickson, Amacher, Ronca, Pagel) 1:57.89
100 backstroke--1. Payne (P) 1:04.55; 2. Erickson (P) 1:17.82
100 breaststroke--1. Rowley (P) 1:05.99; 2. Amacher (P) 1:21.72
400 freestyle relay--1. Parker (Houllier, Payne, Warda, Rowley) 3:48.08
