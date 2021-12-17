The Janesville Parker boys swimming team picked up its first Big Eight Conference dual-meet victory of the season on Friday.
Zhander Rowley won two individual events to lead the Vikings to a 112-42 win over Madison La Follette.
Parker won eight of 11 events, including individual event victories from Brad Warda, Quentin Houllier and Zachary Payne.
PARKER 112, LA FOLLETTE 42
200 medley relay—1, Parker (Quentin Houllier, Zhander Rowley, Brad Warda, Zachary Payne) 1:54.1. 200 freestyle—1, Warda (P) 2:03.63; 2, Ryan Erickson (P) 2:23.36. 200 individual medley—1, AJ Terry (L) 2:18.31; 2, Payne (P) 2:33.41. 50 freestyle—1, Houllier (P) 25.57; 2, Alex Amacher (P) 27.47. 100 butterfly—1, Terry (L) 57.14; 2, Warda (P) 1:04.97. 100 freestyle—1, Anthony Ponty (L) 1:02.61; 2, Riccardo Ronca (P) 1:10.31. 500 freestyle—1, Rowley (P) 5:17.99; 2, Rylan Pagel (P) 7:09.68. 200 freestyle relay—1, Parker (Erickson, Amacher, Ronca, Pagel) 1:57.89. 100 backstroke—1, Payne (P) 1:04.55; 2, Erickson (P) 1:17.82. 100 breaststroke—1, Rowley (P) 1:05.99; 2, Amacher (P) 1:21.72. 400 freestyle relay—1, Parker (Houllier, Payne, Warda, Rowley) 3:48.08.
Verona edges Middleton for Beloit College Invitational title--Big Eight Conference powerhouse Verona edged Middleton to win the Beloit College Invitational swim title on Saturday.
The Wildcats finished with 657 points, with the Cardinals right behind with 633. Lake Geneva Badger finished third, Janesville Craig sixth and Janesville Parker eighth.
Craig's Ben Witt won the 200 backstroke to highlight the city swimmers. Witt also finished fourth in the 200 butterfly, while teammate David Cummings was fourth in the 50 freestyle.
Beloit College Invitational
TEAM SCORES
Verona 657, Middleton 633, Badger 449, Beloit Memorial 287, Waukesha South 240, Janesville Craig 192, Milton 134, Janesville Parker 125, Auburn 89, Delavan-Darien 88, Platteville/Lancaster 57
INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULTS
400 medley relay--1. Badger (Thomas Whowell, Nathaniel Rafe, Evan Langelund, Benton Greenberg) 3:42.24; 2. Verona 3:42.47
200 freestyle--1. Noah Dorn (Mid) 1:53.47; 2. Kyle Johnson (WS) 1:54.12
400 individual medley--1. Avery Blas (V) 4:30.65; 2. Jackson Esteves (Mid) 4:34.82; 5. Jameson Punzel (JC) 4:46.2
50 freestyle--1. Max McCartney (V) 22.42; 2. Greenberg (B) 22.45; 4. David Cummings (JC) 23.24
200 butterfly--1. Nick Chirafisi (Mid) 1:56.7; 2.Oscar Best (V) 1:56.87; 4. Ben Witt (C) 2:02.64; 5. Punzel (C) 2:13.53
100 backstroke--1. Jack Madoch (Mid) 54.65; 2. Liam Mair (Mid) 1:01.76
100 breaststroke--1. Nathan Rozeboom (V) 1:01.02; 2. Grayson Neumann (V) 1:04.41
400 freestyle relay--1. Badger (Greenberg, Rafe, Langelund, Whowell) 3:17.56; 2. Middleton 3:19.82
500 freestyle--1. Theo Wolf (Mid) 5:11.41; 2. Max Maciosek (WS) 5:16.94
100 freestyle--1. Chirafisi (M) 48.26; 2. Greenberg (B) 48.55
200 individual medley--1. Whowell (B) 2:00.84; 2. Blas (V) 2:06.6
200 freestyle relay--1. Verona 1:31.67; 2. Middleton 1:34.58
100 butterfly--1. Best (V) 52.03; 2. Madoch (Mid) 52.58
200 backstroke--1. Witt (JC) 2:04.26; 2. Wolf (M) 2:04.52
800 freestyle relay--1. Middleton 7:27.85; 2. Verona 7:42.8