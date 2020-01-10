Janesville Parker went up against two of the top Big Eight Conference boys swimming teams Friday night at Middleton, and the results were predictable.
The host Cardinals defeated the Vikings 139-31, and Sun Prairie won 137-33.
Middleton defeated Sun Prairie 94.5-75.5.
Parker’s best finishes were sixth-place by Riley Wingate in the 100 butterfly and Benjamin Rahlf in the 100 backstroke.
SUN PRAIRIE 137, PARKER 33MIDDLETON 139, PARKER 31MIDDLETON 94.5, SUN PRAIRIE 75.5INDIVIDUAL RESULTS(Winners and any top-3 Parker finisher)
200 medley relay—1. Middleton, 1:36.68.
200 freestyle—1. Nick Chirafisi (M), 1:47.9.
200 individual medley—1. Nathan Kim (M), 1:57.24.
50 freestyle—1. Ben Wiegand (M), 20.55.
100 butterfly—1. Nate Lamers (M), 53.04.
100 freestyle—1. Forrest Peterson (M), 47.87.
500 freestyle—1. Nick Chirafisi (M), 4:54.57.
200 freestyle relay—1. Sun Prairie, 1:25.89.
100 backstroke—1. Forrest Peterson (M), 54.33.
100 breaststroke—1. Ben Wiegand (SP), 58.21.
400 freestyle relay—1. Sun Prairie, 3:11.41.