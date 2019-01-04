Nathan Warda was a bright spot for the Janesville Parker High swim team Friday evening.
The senior won the 500-yard freestyle in 5 minutes, 12.72 seconds and added a third-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley to lead the Vikings in a Big Eight triple-dual against Madison West and Beloit Memorial.
West defeated Parker 125-45 and Beloit 116-54. The Purple Knights earned a 100-70 win over the Vikings, who fell to 3-3 in Big Eight duals.
Parker’s 200-yard freestyle relay unit of Cameron Odegaard, Benjamin Rahlf, Riley Wingate and Warda finished second in 1:38.31.
The Vikings compete Saturday at Stoughton.
MADISON WEST 125, PARKER 45 BELOIT MEMORIAL 100, PARKER 70 MADISON WEST 116, BELOIT 54
EVENT WINNERS AND TOP PARKER FINISHER
200 medley relay—1. West, 1:40.84; 5. Parker, 1:56.18.
200 free—1. Andrew Fernandez, West, 1:51.79; 5. Brad Warda, Parker, 2:13.17.
200 IM—1. Wes Jekel, West, 1:55.51; 3. Nathan Warda, Parker, 2:14.40.
50 free—1. Charlie Feller, West, 22.41; 5. Logan Rogula, Parker, 24.82.
100 butterfly—1. Henry Miller, West, 54.72; 4. Cameron Odegaard, Parker, 57.85.
100 free—1. Ethan Dong, West, 51.06; 6. Brad Warda, Parker, 58.04.
500 free—1. Nathan Warda, Parker, 5:12.72.
200 free relay—1. West, 1:29.95; 2. Parker, 1:38.31.
100 backstroke—1. Isaac Casey, West, 53.78; 3. Odegaard, Parker, 1:01.34.
100 breastsroke—1. Dong, West, 1:03.09; 6. Michael Easton, Parker, 1:10.33.
400 free relay—1. Beloit Memorial, 3:25.76; 3. Parker, 3:37.66.
Cougars drop two duals—Janesville Craig’s Callaghan Bradley finished fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke and teamed with Sam Sarauer, Gavin Ziebell and Kiel Wolff in a fifth-place 200-yard freestyle relay Friday during a Big Eight Conference triple-dual against Middleton and Verona.
Middleton earned two wins, besting Craig and Verona. The Cougars lost against both opponents to fall to 1-5 in conference duals, Craig coach Mike Schuenke said.
Team scores were not reported.
EVENT WINNERS AND TOP CRAIG FINISHER
200 medley relay—1. Middleton, 1:37.74; 2. Verona, 1:39.79; 6. Craig, 1:54.67.
200 free—1. Andrew Martin, Middleton, 1:44.63; 7. Carson Dooman, Craig, 2:14.85.
200 IM—1. Nathan Kim, Middleton, 1:59.47; 7. Sam Sarauer, Craig, 2:26.32.
50 free—1. Shane Rozeboom, Verona, 21.73; 7. Kiel Wolff, Craig, 24.50.
100 butterfly—1. Nate Lamers, Middleton, 52.42; 7. Sarauer, Craig, 1:06.45.
100 free—1. Forrest Peterson, Middleton, 47.91; 7. Wolff, Craig, 55.72.
500 free—1. Martin, Middleton, 4:49.68; 7. Gavin Ziebell, Craig, 5:40.39.
200 free relay—1. Middleton, 1:28.38; 5. Craig, 1:39.90.
100 backstroke—1. Blake Zillner, Middleton, 55.70; 6. Lochlin Pearce, 1:04.91.
100 breaststroke—1. Jack Mondi, Middleton, 1:03.96; 5. Callaghan Bradley, Craig, 1:09.42.
400 free relay—1. Middleton, 3:14.57; 6. Craig, 3:54.60.
