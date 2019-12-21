The Verona/Mount Horeb co-op boys swim team won the Beloit Invitational team title Saturday.

All events were competed in college distances.

Verona/Mount Horeb finished with 616 points, with Waukesha South second at 575 and Badger third at 465.

Janesville Parker was sixth and Janesville Craig seventh.

Craig's Ben Witt was third in the 200 individual medley and Kiel Wolff was fourth in the 200 butterfly.

Beloit Invitational

TEAM SCORES

Verona 616, Waukesha South 575, Badger 465, Waunakee 329, Beloit Memorial 285, Janesville Parker 257, Janesville Craig 191, Rockford Auburn 133, Platteville/Lancaster 110, Delavan-Darien 18

INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULTS

400 medley relay--Waukesha South 3:37.43; 200 freestyle--Caleb Blischke (Wauk) 1:45.61; 400 individual medley--Lance Johnson (Wauk) 4:15.48; 50 freestyle--Jacob Carlson (Wauk) 20.97 2. Otto Geobel (Badg) 22.84; 200 butterfly--Blischke (Wauk) 2:01.29

100 backstroke--Nolan Scanlan (Wauk) 53.61; 100 breaststroke--Blake Baertlein (Wauk) 1:01.33; 400 freestyle relay--Waukesha South 3:19.96; 500 freestyle--Sam Lanham (Wauk) 4:57.8; 100 frestyle--Oscar Best (Ver) 49.71; 200 individual medley--Baertlein (Wauk) 2:02.15; 200 freestyle relay--Waukesha South 1:29.58; 100 butterfly--Best (Ver) 52.25; 200 backstroke--Carlson (Wauk) 1:54.52; 200 breaststroke--Lance Johnson (Wauk) 2:16.92; 800 freestyle relay--Waukesha South 7:34.24; 2. Badger 7:44.48