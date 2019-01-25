01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

The Janesville Parker high school boys swim team is in the midst of a busy 48-hour stretch.

The Vikings swam Friday in a Big Eight Conference triple-dual against Middleton and Sun Prairie, falling to both opponents. Friday’s meet had been postponed twice previously.

Parker coach Eric Rhodes said his team was more focused on a nonconferene meet today, when the Vikings compete in Racine Park against Badger, Elkhorn and other schools.

“The last thing I wanted was to have this meet tonight because we have the big one tomorrow,” Rhodes said. “I wish we could have had more rest, but we’ll be ready to go.”

Rhodes and his team are focused on a better outcome today.

“It’s a big meet for us, and hopefully we have some energy and good swims left for that one. I thought we swam okay tonight, but tomorrow is our focus now.”

SUN PRAIRIE 137, PARKER 33

MIDDLETON 134, PARKER 36

MIDDLETON 93, SUN PRAIRIE 77

EVENT WINNERS

200 medley relay—1. Middleton 1:38.39

200 freestyle—Forrest Peterson (M) 1:46.38

200 individual medley—Andrew Martin (M) 1:58.88

50 freestyle—Calvin Roberts (M) 22.46

100 butterfly—Cade Roggenbauer (SP) 55.56

100 freestyle—Archer Parkin (M) 49.21

500 free—Mathew Gutzmer (M) 5:10.39

200 free relay—1. Middleton 1:26.80

100 backstroke—Nathan Kim (M) 53.64

100 breaststroke—Jack Mondi (M) 1:04.56

400 free relay—1. Middleton 3:12.73

