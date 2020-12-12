Janesville Parker's boys swim team opened up the 2020-21 season with a nonconference win Friday.
Ben Rahlf and Zhander Rowley won two events each to lead the Vikings to a 74-73 win over the Jefferson/Cambridge co-op team.
Rowley picked up wins in the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley, while Rahlf was victorious in the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.
Other individual winners for Parker were Connor Rugula, Alex Amacher and Zack Payne.
PARKER 74, JEFFERSON 73
200 medley relay--Jefferson/Cambridge 1:57.14; 200 freestyle--Ben Rahlf (JP) 2:05.02; 200 individual medley--Zhander Rowley (JP) 2:14.0; 50 freestyle--Alex Amacher (JP) 27.5; 100 butterfly--Rahlf (JP) 58.36; 100 freestyle--Connor Rugula (JP) 58.73
500 freestyle--Zack Payne (JP) 5:48.59; 200 freestyle relay--Jefferson/Cambridge 1:41.19; 100 backstroke--Stone Farruggio (JC) 1:09.10; 100 breaststroke--Rowley (JP) 1:06.7; 400 freestyle relay--Parker (Rogula, Rahlf, Payne, Rowley) 3:44.17