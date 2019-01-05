01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

Cameron Odegaard and Nathan Warda each had a third-place finish to lead the Janesville Parker High boys swimming team in the College Events Invitational at Stoughton on Saturday.

Parker finished fifth in the seven-team tournament, that featured college-distance events.

Odegaard was third in the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:15.17.

Warda was third in the 1000 freestyle in 10:49.6.

“We had a lot of good times considering those were college distances,” Parker coach Eric Rhodes said.

The Vikings travel to Madison Memorial for a Big Eight Conference dual next Friday. 

BOYS COLLEGE EVENTS INVITATIONAL

TEAM SCORES

Sun Prairie, 628; Baraboo, 355; DeForest, 343; McFarland, 342; Janesville Parker, 308; Stoughton, 171; Oregon, 133..

EVENT RESULTS

(Winner and top Parker finisher)

400 medley relay—1. Sun Prairie, 3:46.70; 5. Parker, 4:09.85.

200 freestyle—1. Cade Roggenbauer (Sun Prairie), 1:52.26; 6. Benjamin Rahlf (Parker), 2:09.37.

200 butterfly—1. Jacob Burgener (DeForest), 2:08.75; 3. Cameron Odegaard (Parker), 2:15.17.

50 freestyle—1. Ethan Klingenmeyer (Baraboo), 23.32; 11. Brad Warda (parker), 26.54.

500 freestyle—1. Johnathan Perko (Sun Prairie), 5:13.77; 8. Kyle Warda (Parker), 5:52.08.

400 individual medley—1. Ben Ramminger (DeForest), 4:19.81; 8. Riley Wingate (Parker), 5:02.68.

200 freestyle relay—1. Sun Prairie, 1:31.21; 6. Parker, 1:42.36.

200 backstroke—1. Aidan Lohr (Baraboo), 2:01.94; 6. Nathan Warda (Parker), 2:15.49.

200 breaststroke—1. Logan Schulz (McFarland), 2:19.71; 6. Cameron Odegaard (Parker, 2:29.93.

100 freestyle—1. Cade Roggenbauer (Sun Prairie), 49.08; 12. Brad Warda (Parker), 58.05.

1000 freestyle—1. Ben Ramminger (DeForest), 10:15.13; 3. Nathan Warda (Parker), 10:49.46.

800 freestyle relay—1. Sun Prairie, 7:35.37; 4. Parker, 8:14.13.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse