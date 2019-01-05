Cameron Odegaard and Nathan Warda each had a third-place finish to lead the Janesville Parker High boys swimming team in the College Events Invitational at Stoughton on Saturday.
Parker finished fifth in the seven-team tournament, that featured college-distance events.
Odegaard was third in the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:15.17.
Warda was third in the 1000 freestyle in 10:49.6.
“We had a lot of good times considering those were college distances,” Parker coach Eric Rhodes said.
The Vikings travel to Madison Memorial for a Big Eight Conference dual next Friday.
BOYS COLLEGE EVENTS INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES
Sun Prairie, 628; Baraboo, 355; DeForest, 343; McFarland, 342; Janesville Parker, 308; Stoughton, 171; Oregon, 133..
EVENT RESULTS
(Winner and top Parker finisher)
400 medley relay—1. Sun Prairie, 3:46.70; 5. Parker, 4:09.85.
200 freestyle—1. Cade Roggenbauer (Sun Prairie), 1:52.26; 6. Benjamin Rahlf (Parker), 2:09.37.
200 butterfly—1. Jacob Burgener (DeForest), 2:08.75; 3. Cameron Odegaard (Parker), 2:15.17.
50 freestyle—1. Ethan Klingenmeyer (Baraboo), 23.32; 11. Brad Warda (parker), 26.54.
500 freestyle—1. Johnathan Perko (Sun Prairie), 5:13.77; 8. Kyle Warda (Parker), 5:52.08.
400 individual medley—1. Ben Ramminger (DeForest), 4:19.81; 8. Riley Wingate (Parker), 5:02.68.
200 freestyle relay—1. Sun Prairie, 1:31.21; 6. Parker, 1:42.36.
200 backstroke—1. Aidan Lohr (Baraboo), 2:01.94; 6. Nathan Warda (Parker), 2:15.49.
200 breaststroke—1. Logan Schulz (McFarland), 2:19.71; 6. Cameron Odegaard (Parker, 2:29.93.
100 freestyle—1. Cade Roggenbauer (Sun Prairie), 49.08; 12. Brad Warda (Parker), 58.05.
1000 freestyle—1. Ben Ramminger (DeForest), 10:15.13; 3. Nathan Warda (Parker), 10:49.46.
800 freestyle relay—1. Sun Prairie, 7:35.37; 4. Parker, 8:14.13.
