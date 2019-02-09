Madison West edged Middleton on Saturday to win the Division 1 Middleton boys swim sectional.

West finished with 384 points, Middleton a half-point behind at 383.5.

Janesville Parker finished with 84 points, while Janesville Craig had 60. No city swimmer qualified for state. The top individual finisher in each event at the eight sectionals automatically qualified for state, with the next 16 fastest times earning state berths, as well.

"It's such a competitive sectional," Parker coach Eric Rhodes said. "They'll be a bunch of state champions that will come out of this sectional.

"I'm really happy with way we swam today. We dropped times everywhere. And I can't say enough about assistant coach Derek Schneider. He has done wonders for these kids with his training program."

Parker senior Cameron Odegaard had the city's top finish: eighth-place in the 100 breaststroke.

Division 1

Middleton Sectional

TEAM SCORES

Madison West 384, Middleton 383.5, Verona 301, Sun Prairie 273.4, Madison Memorial 252, Beloit Memorial 139, Sauk Prairie 125, Waunakee 110, Janesville Parker 84, Oregon 60, Janesville Craig 50, Madison East 47, Madison La Follette 24

INDIVIDUAL AND RELAY RESULTS

(Top finisher automatically qualifies for state)

Diving--Drew Bennett (MM) 448

200 medley relay--West 1:33.29

200 freestyle--Andrew Martin (Mid) 1:40

200 individual medley--Nathan Kim (Mid) 1:55.05

50 freestyle--Shane Rozeboom (Ver) 21.19

100 butterfly--Constantin Bensch (MW) 50.24

100 freestyle--Isaac Casey (MW) 46.67

500 freestyle--Martin (Mid) 4:41.43; 9. Nate Warda (JP) 5:00.14

200 freestyle relay--Middleton 1:24.44

100 backstroke--Wes Jekel (MW) 50.76

100 breaststroke--Charlie Feller (MW) 58.27; 8. Cameron Odegaard (JP) 1:01.98

400 freestyle relay--Middleton 3:07.69