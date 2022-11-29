FORT ATKINSON—The Milton boys swimming team took fourth place in the Badger East Conference relays in its first action of the season. The team swam well and showed areas to improve on in the first competitive match of the year. The Red Hawks scored 58 points.

“I think we did pretty good tonight,” Milton coach Lindsey Hassenfelt said. “We also got to see where we stand within the conference tonight.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you