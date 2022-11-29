FORT ATKINSON—The Milton boys swimming team took fourth place in the Badger East Conference relays in its first action of the season. The team swam well and showed areas to improve on in the first competitive match of the year. The Red Hawks scored 58 points.
“I think we did pretty good tonight,” Milton coach Lindsey Hassenfelt said. “We also got to see where we stand within the conference tonight.”
Red Hawks swimmers that impressed included Brady Case, Erik Staff, Tyler Fischer and Gavin Bartels.
“I feel like we have a really good freestyle,” Hassenfelt said. “We have really good freestyle and breaststroke (swimmer) in Gavin Bartels. (We have) really good sprint freestyle guys. We’re going to really have to work on our stroke this year with the amount of guys that we have, but it will definitely be like a good building year for us.”
Milton’s freestyle talent was evident in the final race of the relay-only meet, the 400 free relay. The Red Hawks tooks second with a team of Bartels, Fischer, Andrew Jefferson and Case. The relay team swam a time of 3:53.42 behind Fort Atkinson’s 3:46.23.
Milton placed fifth or better in every relay in the meet. While this was a good showing for the growing team, the event was an opportunity to see areas to improve on early in the season.
“We’re really going to work on relay changes, and we’re going to work on a lot of starts and turns,” Hassenfelt said. “You can have a really good turn in the first 50 but then (in) you’re falling 50, you’re tired, but you got to keep the momentum going within the turn. I just think we really need to work on building our endurance within these next couple of weeks in order to have a really good end of the season for us.”
Milton’s next chance in the pool will come next Tuesday against Monona Grove at home. The Silver Eagles finished second in Tuesday’s meet with 76 points and one event victory.
BADGER CONFERENCE RELAYS TEAM SCORES
Waunakee 88, Monona Grove 76, Stoughton 70, Milton 58, Fort Atkinson 52, DeForest 42, Watertown 42
RELAY RESULTS
400 medley—1. Waunakee (Connor Busse, Nolan Wallace, Brady Michaels, Paul Henninger) 3:51.20. 5. Milton (Andrew Jefferson, Gavin Bartels, Erik Staff, William Case) 4:32.90.