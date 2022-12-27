Verona came out on top at the Sauk Prairie Co-op Invitational on Tuesday with 522 points. Milton placed eighth with 128 points.
The Red Hawks placed within the top 10 finishers in four events.
Gavin Bartels finished fifth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 52.57. Brady Case finished seventh in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:23.95. Erik Staff finished ninth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:04.12.
In the 8-by-50 relay, the Red Hawks took seventh place. Connor Benson, Tyler Fischer, Blake Rhoades and William Case swam a time of 3:32.16.
SAUK PRAIRIE CO-OP INVITATIONAL
TEAM RESULTS
Verona 522, McFarland 427.5, Waunakee 282, Sauk Prairie 257, Monona 199, Fort Atkinson 190.5, Mt. Horeb 132, Milton 128, North/KM/Pewaukee 74, Edgewood 29
TOP FINISHER AND TOP MILTON FINISHER
200 medley—1. McFarland (Lyon Hall, Preston Nygaard, Shane TeBeest, Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz), 1:41.06. 12. Milton (Gavin Bartels Brady Case, Erik Staff, William Case), 1:58.19.
200 freestyle—1. Ethan Johnson (MG) 1:51.90. 16. Owen Carter (MIL) 2:11.45.
100 IM—1. Nolan Wallace (W) 53.65. 20. Alex Evans (MIL) 1:15.27.
200 IM—1. Brady Michaels (W) 1:58.64. 7. B. Case 2:23.95.
50 freestyle—1. TeBeest 22.22. 14. Blake Rhoades (MIL) 26.23.
100 butterfly—1. Johnson 55.06. 9. Staff 1:04.12.
100 freestyle—1. Hall 48.94. 5. Bartels 52.57.
500 freestyle—1. Walter Billmeyer (VA) 5:04.98. 12. Carter 6:00.90.
100 freestyle relay—1. Verona (Oscar Carabell, Evan Lederer, Grayson Neumann Jacob Sanborn) 45.11. 11. Milton (Zaib Khan, Evans, Samuel Ruggels, Teigean Winke) 52.69.
100 backstroke—1. Hall 53.86. 15. Tyler Fischer (MIL) 1:10.55.
100 breaststroke—1. Wallace 59.52. 12. Bartels 1:09.51.
8x50 freestyle—1. McFarland (TeBeest, Nygaard, Elias Landolt, Luke Morrison) 3:08.34. 7. Milton (Connor Benson, Fischer, Rhoades, W. Case) 3:32.16.
